NFL 2021 Week 11 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season is underway, with the New England Patriots crushing the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night. As we prepare for tomorrow’s Sunday slate of games, it is time to bring you our winners picks from The Phinsider’s contributors.

This group of contributors make straight-up winners picks for each game of the season, starting in Week 1 and carrying through to the Super Bowl. We take the season standings for the group, with everyone looking to unseat 2020’s winner Justin Hier.

The pool for the year is primarily focused on straight-up picks, but some of us also make picks against the spread and for the over/under for the games. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the Tallysight widget below. And, you can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10 marks the third straight week for our contributors where upsets seem to dominate the picks. The days of everyone reaching double-digit correct picks seems like a distant memory. For last week, CT Smith won the week at 8-5-1. Marek Brave, Josh Houtz, and James McKinney were all 7-6-1, while Kevin Nogle came it at 6-7-1. Justin Hier finished with a 5-8-1 record for the week.

Updating our overall standings through Week 10 brings us to:

Marek Brave 98-51-1 (65.7%)

Kevin Nogle 94-55-1 (63.0%)

James McKinney 93-55-1 (62.8%)*

Justin Hier 88-60-1 (59.4%)*

*McKinney and Hier missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 76-44-1 (63.2%)

CT Smith 81-52-1 (60.8%)

On to this week's picks.