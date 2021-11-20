Dolphins elevate Duke Johnson for Week 11 at Jets

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the elevation of practice squad running back Duke Johnson for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Johnson will be part of the active roster for the game, joining Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Patrick Laird as rushers available for the game. Malcolm Brown remains on injured reserve.

Gaskin, Ahemd, and Laird were not listed on the injury report for the week, meaning the Dolphins could either be planning to go into Sunday’s game with four active running backs, or the game plan has one of the top three options headed to the inactive list.

The Dolphins also have rookie Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad.

Johnson, a Miami native, has 17 starts in his career, appearing in 91 total games, over the past six seasons. He was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, playing for them through the 2018 season. For the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he played with the Houston Texans. He has 459 career carries for 1,931 yards (4.2 yards per attempt average), with eight touchdowns. He has also caught 307 passes for 2,829 yards (9.2 yards per reception average) with 12 touchdowns.

Miami kicks off against the Jets at 1pm ET tomorrow.