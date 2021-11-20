PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins look to keep win streak alive vs. New York Jets

Tomorrow, the 3-7 Miami Dolphins take on the 2-7 New York Jets in the 112th meeting between these two AFC East rivals. And as you probably joked—or at least guessed—the all-time series record between these two teams is split right down the middle. 55-55-1.

This makes me even more excited about tomorrow’s rubber match and to see whether or not the Dolphins—led by Tua Tagovailoa, can keep this win-streak alive and battle their way back to being #InTheHunt.

But before we get to tomorrow’s matchup between the two teams—that in recent weeks are headed in polar opposite directions—Jake Mendel and I break down this week 11 NFL matchup in the latest episode of PHINSIDER RADIO | THE JAKE AND JOSH SHOW.

In this episode, Jake and I talk about the Dolphins odds against the Jets and what we can expect to see vs. veteran quarterback Joe Flacco—who, despite his flawless record with the Baltimore Ravens when facing off vs. Miami—was the Jets’ starting quarterback a season ago, when Miami blanked Gang Green 24-0.

Other things we discuss on the podcast include our favorite Jets/Dolphins memory, Miami’s anemic run game, QB1: Tua Tagovailoa, New York’s dreadful secondary, and how Brian Flores’ ferocious defense should attack Flacco. All of this and more on this preview episode of Phinsider Radio.

What are your thoughts on tomorrow’s matchup vs. the New York Jets? Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense take advantage of the JESTS 31st-ranked pass defense? Are you concerned with Michael Carter or Elijah Moore? What is your favorite Dolphins/Jets memory of all time? Let us know in the comments section below!