2021 Week 11 Primer: Dolphins vs. Jets - Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins come off a long break from their Week 10 Thursday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens to face the New York Jets in a Sunday afternoon game. The 10 days between games has, hopefully, allowed the team some much needed rest and recovery time, especially since they are still three weeks away from their bye week for this year.

Miami is 3-7 on the season, having won their last two games after a seven-game losing streak. It has not been a pretty season for the Dolphins, who were expected to be in the playoff chase this year, but over these two wins, they have started to look more like the team we all expected to see this season.

The Jets have struggled to a 2-7 record this season as they deal with injuries and questions about their quarterback position. Sunday is expected to be the return to the starting lineup for Joe Flacco, for whom the team traded this season after deciding they did not want to re-sign him in the offseason.

The Dolphins opened as three-point favorites this week, with the line creeping a little toward the Jets in early betting. It has come back toward the Dolphins now, with DraftKings Sportsbook currently setting the line at -3.5 for the Dolphins.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (3-7) at New York Jets (2-7)

Date/Time: Nov. 21, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Series Leader: Jets 55-54-1

Streak: Dolphins have won six of last seven

Last game: Dolphins 20-3 at New York, 11/29/20 (2020 Week 12)

Last game at site: Dolphins 20-3 at New York, 11/29/20 (2020 Week 12)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Brian Flores (3-1), Robert Saleh (0-0)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 98 (Dolphins), 113 (Jets); XM Channels: 387 (Dolphins), 232 (Jets)

Online Streaming: FuboTV

SB Nation: Gang Green Nation | @GangGreenNation

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 54°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 44.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 8 of 13 passes (61.5 pct.) for 158 yards & 104 rating & rushed for TD last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with rush TD. Has 70+ comp. pct., 285+ pass yards, 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating in 2 of his past 3 starts.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has 60+ comp. pct. in 4 of 5 starts this season.

Running back Myles Gaskin has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4. Had 126 scrimmage yards (91 rush, 35 rec.) in his last game vs. NYJ (10/18/20).

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had 4 catches for 61 yards last week. Has 60+ rec. yards in 4 of past 5. Aims for 6th in row with 4+ catches. Leads rookies with 60 catches, 3rd-most by Mia. rookie since 1970.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson led team with season-high 87 rec. yards in Week 10.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford had season-high 84 rec. yards last week. Had 6 catches for career-high 92 yards in only career game at NYJ (12/8/19).

Tight end Mike GEsicki had TD catch in last meeting. Is 1 of 3 TEs (Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce) with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 3 seasons.

Cornerback Xavien Howard had 5 tackles, FF & FR-TD last week. Is only player in NFL with FF & FR in 2 games this season. Had 3 PD & INT in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NYJ with INT & 4th in row vs. NYJ with 2+ PD. Has PD in 7 of his past 8 on road.

Cornerback Byron Jones led team with season-high 9 tackles in Week 10. Aims for 4th in row with 6+ tackles. Has PD in 2 of past 3.

Cornerback Justin Coleman aims for 3rd in row with INT.

Rookie safety Jevin Holland had career-high 2 PD & 2nd-career sack last week.

Jets notes:

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has 507 pass yards (253.5 per game) in 2 home starts this season. Aims for his 3rd start in row vs. division with 0 INTs.

Quarterback Mike White passed for 251 yards last week. Has 105+ rating in 2 of 3 starts this season.

Rookie running back Michael Carter had 82 scrimmage yards (43 rec., 39 rush) & rush TD last week. Aims for his 5th in row with 80+ scrimmage yards. Has rush TD in 2 of past 3. Aims for 4th in row at home with rush TD. Ties for lead among rookies with 4 rush TDs & ranks 3rd with 673 scrimmage yards (367 rush, 306 rec.). Is 1 of 2 rookies (Najee Harris) with 300+ rush yards & 300+ rec. yards.

Running back Ty Johnson has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 5+ catches.

Running back Tevin Coleman rushed for TD in only career game vs. Mia. (10/15/17 w/ Atl.).

Wide receiver Corey Davis had 5 catches for 93 yards last week. Aims for 6th in row with 4+ catches & 40+ rec. yards. Had 6 catches for 62 yards in only career game vs. Mia. (9/9/18 w/ Ten.).

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has 5+ catches in 2 of past 3. Has 7+ catches in 3 of past 4 at home.

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore aims for 3rd in row with rec. TD & 4th in row with 40+ rec. yards.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley aims for his 8th in row with 7+ tackles. Had 63- yard INT-TD in his last game vs. Mia. (10/26/17 w/ Bal.). Has TFL in 2 of his past 3 at home.

Safety Jarrod Wilson had 1st-career sack last week.

Safety Sharrod Neasman had 1st-career INT in Week 10. Has PD in 2 of his past 3 at home.