The Splash Zone 11/20/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Jets

The Dolphins will be heading north to take on Jets tomorrow at Metlife Stadium. Both teams have struggled this season but it finally looks like the Dolphins might be back on track after two consecutive victories. Tua Tagovailoa will be back as the starter for the Dolphins, while Joe Flacco will get the start due to Zach Wilson gets back to full health. The Dolphins are the favorites to win but if this season has shown us anything around the league is that anyone can win on any given Sunday.

What Does the Dallas Goedert Deal Mean for Miami Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Gesicki is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season

Jevon Holland is a rookie safety for Miami Dolphins and a rising star

The Dolphins selected Jevon Holland in the second round of the last NFL Draft and its clear they've gotten this one right.

