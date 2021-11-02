PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Punter!

So the polling to select our starting placekicker has ended and the player that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster is-

Olindo Mare- Mare won the vote with 37 percent of the total vote or 199 votes of 538 total votes. Olindo was originally signed in 1996 as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants but was cut before the season began. Mare then was singed by our Miami Dolphins in 1997 and remained their kicker for ten seasons. During the 2007 offseason, the Dolphins traded Mare to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth-round pick. While he only played for the Saints for a season he did manage to hang onto a spot in the league for five more seasons, playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears. Over a ten-year span with the Phins Mare started 155 out of 160 games during the regular season, only missing five games due to injury during the 2004 season. In those ten seasons, Mare made 245 field goals out of 303 attempts for an 80.85 percent average. He also attempted 318 extra points in his time with Miami, making 315 of them for a 99 percent average.

Before we head into nominations for the next and round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Don Shula Quarterback - Dan Marino

- Dan Marino Center - Dwight Stephenson

- Dwight Stephenson Cornerbacks - Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain

- Sam Maddison and Patrick Surtain Linebackers - Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe

- Zach Thomas, Nick Buoniconti, John Offerdahl and, A.J. Duhe Tight End - Keith Jackson

- Keith Jackson Wide Receivers - Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield

- Mark Clayton and Paul Warfield Safeties - Jake Scott and Dick Anderson

- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

Richmond Webb and Jake Long Defensive Tackles - Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez

- Tim Bowens and Manny Fernandez Offensive Guards - Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg

- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake

Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake Running Backs- Larry Csonka and Ricky Williams

Larry Csonka and Ricky Williams Long Snapper- John Denney

John Denney Placekicker- Olindo Mare

So now we move on to our final piece of the puzzle. The only position missing is a punter. I have a sneaking suspicion on who will run away with the voting so instead of listing our top punters and asking for nominations in this post I am going to post a poll that just asks should we just put Reggie Roby in or should we have nominations as there are some other solid candidates. If Roby just flat out runs away with it then I think we can safely move him onto our roster as the final piece. If not then we can go ahead with nominations but I think that will still all be for not. Please feel free to argue why we need nominations in the post below if you believe my stance to be wrong.

So please vote in our poll below-