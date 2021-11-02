Phinsider Radio show notes: Dolphins show signs of regression in loss to Buffalo

Phinsider Radio show notes for Monday, Nov. 1.

The Miami Dolphins are a very young team and this is how they should’ve looked last year.

Team ages over the last three years after 53-man cuts

2021:25.7 (14th)

2020: 25.0 (2)

2019: 25.2 (1)

Was the team outcoached? It seemed like the Dolphins couldn't avoid Buffalo’s best players.

The Bills attacked Miami’s weak spots and eventually broke through. The team couldn’t avoid Miami’s big players on defense

Jaylen Waddle caught 4 of 12 targets

Tre’Davious White had two pass breakups, yet to allow a TD this year

Tua was trying to get Waddle involved, he was given opportunities to make an impact as a top 10 pick.

White allowed three catches on 11 targets

Jerry Hughes 22 pass-rush snaps — 6 pressures

Gregory Rousseau 21 pass-rush snaps — 4 pressures

Austin Jackson didn’t allow a single pressure, didn’t lose a single of 43 reps according to PFF.

Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis allowed 11 pressures and 2 sacks

Is Miami’s defense getting back on track?

Dolphins blitzed Allen on 65 percent of dropbacks

Byron Jones and Xavien Howard allowed 10 of 16 coverage targets to be caught for 64 yards and three first downs.

The Bills got the ball out with screens. Jones and Howard did alright in tackling those plays.

Nik Needham led the team with eight tackles, six solo.

Tackled Allen after a 34-yard run. Tackled Cole Beasley after a 20-yard reception. Tackled Gabe Davis out of bounds after a 7-yard gain. Tackled Sweeney after a 6-yard gain, set up the fourth-down sack. Tackled Cole Beasley after a 15-yard gain. Tackled Davis after a 3-yard gain. Tackled Cole Beasley after a 17-yard gain. Tackled Cole Beasley after a 14-yard gain.

Critical penalties in critical spots

Andrew Van Ginkel trying to cover a tight end on third and five from Miami’s 11. Pass interference negates a beautiful blitz.

Those are 50/50 plays and the penalty takes away any chance you have.

Defensive holding on 2nd and 14 from Miami’s 40.

9 penalties in total for 58 yards compared to 9 for 80 for Buffalo.

The game was tied at 3 and the illegal shift kills Patrick Laird 11 yard reception on 3rd-and-six.

Be sure to subscribe to Phinsider Radio on Spotify, ITunes, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Expect new episodes from Jake and Josh three times a week throughout the season.