Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 TV coverage

The Miami Dolphins are headed north this weekend to face the New York Jets in the first meeting between the AFC East rivals this year. The two teams are not exactly setting the league on fire this year, with Miami at 3-7 on the season and the Jets sitting at 2-7. Two clubs well below .500 on the year do not exactly demand a large share of the television broadcast plan for the weekend.

This weekend’s television coverage plan for CBS gives the Dolphins and Jets about the broadcast share their records demand. The game will be seen in Florida in Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Myers. For the Jets, it will air in the New York City market. And, that is it. The game is relegated to basically just the two home team markets.

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and AJ Ross will be the broadcast team for the game.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET Sunday.

The coverage map via 506Sports.com is: