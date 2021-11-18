Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons Live Thread & Game Information

Week eleven of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight in the weekly Thursday Night Football Game. This week’s TNF features a showdown between the AFC and the NFC.

The AFC East’s second-place New England Patriots will travel south to Georgia this evening to take on the NFC South’s 4th place Atlanta Falcons. New England comes into the game red hot after a four-game win streak, including a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns last week. The Falcons come into the week, during a season that has seen them up and down, coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last week.

New England Patriots (6-4) 2nd AFC East @ Atlanta Falcons (4-5) 4th NFC South