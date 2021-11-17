Dolphins promote Jamal Perry to active roster; Add two to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have elevated practice squad cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster twice this season, plus used him as a COVID-19 replacement player once. The team ran out of ways to make Perry active on gameday without signing him from the practice squad, so in Week 11, the team went ahead and promoted the third-year cornerback.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2017, Perry initially entered the NFL by signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived by the team at the end of the preseason, however, then signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad, where he spent most of the season before re-signing with the team for 2018. He spent all of 2018 on the practice squad with New England as they won Super Bowl LIII. He then joined the Dolphins in 2019, making his NFL regular season debut in Week 1 of that season as a starting cornerback. He has appeared in 30 games for Miami, including three this year, with seven starts, recording 86 tackles, two tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, and one interception.

The Dolphins also announced the signing of outside linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad. Jones spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons after being undrafted out of Mississippi State this spring. Luton was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Oregon State, starting three games as a rookie and throwing for 473 yards on 54.5 percent completions, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He was waived as a part of the final round of roster cuts this year, signing with the Seattle Seahawks at the start of the season before being waived and signed to their practice squad later in September. He was promoted to the active roster in October before being waived and signed back to the practice squad two weeks later. He was released from the Seahawks’ practice squad on Monday. Signing Luton gives Miami a fourth quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett on the active roster and Jake Dolegala already on the practice squad.