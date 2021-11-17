2021 Ravens vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins have won their last two games as they try to claw their way back into respectability and playoff contention following a seven-game losing streak. They first beat the Houston Texans in a Week 9 contest, then turned around and upset the Baltimore Ravens in the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 10.
Throughout the season, we have been tracking the snap counts for every member of the Dolphins offense and defense. Due to the quick turn around from the Texans to the Ravens game, I was not able to get a Week 9 snap count article built. We make up for that today with a combined look at both Weeks 9 and 10.
Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.
Offense
2021 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 10
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 10
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|2
|65
|83
|52
|54
|1
|DNP
|DNP
|74
|37
|69
|54%
|368
|673
|55%
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|52
|9
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|73
|69
|DNP
|32
|69
|46%
|304
|673
|45%
|QB
|Reid Sinnett
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Waived
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--%
|0
|673
|0%
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|29
|45
|43
|12
|37
|25
|46
|40
|54
|42
|69
|61%
|373
|673
|55%
|RB
|Patrick Laird
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|10
|7
|16
|69
|23%
|33
|673
|5%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|11
|23
|5
|5
|11
|19
|22
|16
|14
|9
|69
|13%
|135
|673
|20%
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|9
|34
|35
|5
|25
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|0%
|129
|673
|19%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|21
|47
|55
|36
|42
|49
|60
|67
|59
|56
|69
|81%
|492
|673
|73%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|38
|22
|34
|21
|36
|58
|29
|29
|45
|41
|69
|59%
|353
|673
|52%
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Reserve/ COVID-19
|20
|28
|20
|21
|Inact
|51
|41
|36
|38
|69
|55%
|255
|673
|38%
|TE
|Cethan Carter
|13
|16
|ST Only
|1
|5
|4
|ST Only
|ST Only
|4
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|43
|673
|6%
|TE
|Hunter Long
|18
|Inact
|2
|Inact
|Inact
|9
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|69
|0%
|29
|673
|4%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|43
|47
|73
|41
|43
|65
|61
|65
|65
|61
|69
|88%
|564
|673
|84%
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|22
|41
|Inact
|25
|12
|23
|3
|2
|17
|38
|69
|55%
|183
|673
|27%
|WR
|Preston Williams
|Inact
|22
|Inact
|Inact
|40
|Inact
|30
|Inact
|Inact
|18
|69
|26%
|110
|673
|16%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|7
|16
|24
|2
|14
|68
|39
|4
|60
|13
|69
|19%
|247
|673
|37%
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|3
|5
|19
|8
|4
|11
|69
|16%
|50
|673
|7%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|45
|55
|64
|47
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|63
|IR
|IR
|69
|#VALUE!
|274
|673
|41%
|WR
|Will Fuller V
|Susp
|Inact
|51
|14
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|0%
|65
|673
|10%
|WR
|Kirk Merritt
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|11
|PS
|69
|0%
|11
|673
|2%
|WR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Traded
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--%
|17
|673
|3%
|OL
|Robert Hunt
|54
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|69
|100%
|673
|673
|100%
|OL
|Jesse Davis
|54
|45
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|69
|100%
|644
|673
|96%
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|54
|29
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|69
|100%
|628
|673
|93%
|OL
|Austin Jackson
|ST Only
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|75
|69
|69
|100%
|619
|673
|92%
|OL
|Austin Reiter
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|DNP
|DNP
|73
|69
|66
|69
|69
|100%
|277
|673
|41%
|OL
|Michael Deiter
|54
|74
|83
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|0%
|211
|673
|31%
|OL
|Greg Mancz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|54
|70
|Inact
|ST Only
|9
|IR
|69
|0%
|185
|673
|27%
|OL
|Solomon Kindley
|54
|67
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|121
|673
|18%
|OL
|Robert Jones
|DNP
|7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|ST Only
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|7
|673
|1%
|OL
|Greg Little
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|69
|0%
|0
|673
|0%
|OL
|Cameron Tom
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|69
|0%
|0
|673
|0%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|1
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|2
|69
|3%
|3
|673
|0%
The Dolphins started Jacoby Brissett in both Weeks 9 and 10, but Tua Tagovailoa, despite a broken finger on this throwing hand, entered the game against the Ravens in the second half. Tagovailoa is expected to start this week and, barring any further injury, should be the starter the remainder of the season. The team needs him to be the starter the remainder of the season.
Myles Gaskin is clearly entrenched as the top running back with Malcolm Brown on injured reserve. He played 54 snaps in Week 9 and 42 in Week 10. Salvon Ahmed played 14 snaps in Week 9, but then dropped to nine snaps in Week 10, while Patrick Laird went from seven played snaps in Week 9 up to 16 in Week 10.
The Dolphins continue to be short-manned at wide receiver due to injuries, giving the tight ends more opportunities. Mike Gesicki saw 59 and 56 snaps over the past two games, while Durham Smythe played 45 snaps and 41 snaps. Adam Shaheen appeared in 36 and 38 plays respectively for the two games. Cethan Carter made four offensive appearances in Week 9 but was special teams only in Week 10. Hunter Long was inactive for both games, having only played in three games so far this season.
DeVante Parker went on injured reserve ahead of the Week 9 contest, sidelining him through at least Week 11. Will Fuller remains on injured reserve, spending the last six weeks there. That leaves Jaylen Waddle to play the majority of the offensive snaps, appearing in 65 plays in Week 9 and 61 plays in Week 10, with a rotation of other receivers behind him. In Week 9, Mack Hollins played 60 snaps, Albert Wilson appeared in 17 plays, Isaiah Ford was on the field four times, and Preston Williams was inactive. In Week 10, Waddle was on the field for 61 snaps, Wilson was second at 38 plays, then Williams with 18 snaps, Hollins for 13 plays, and Ford on the field for 11 snaps. That is likely the group that will be on the field again for the team’s Week 11 contest unless Fuller is healthy and can get up to speed quickly.
The starting offensive line in Week 9 had Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Greg Mancz at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. Mancz only played nine snaps, however, with Austin Reiter coming into the game for him and playing the 66 remaining snaps. Mancz landed on injured reserve after the game, with Reiter taking over in the starting lineup for Week 10. In Week 9, the other four starter s played all 75 snaps, while in Week 10 all five starters played in all 69 available plays. Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones were both special teams only players in Weeks 9 and 10, while Cameron Tom was active for the Week 10 game but did not play.
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins played two snaps on offense in Week 10, bringing him to three appearances as the team’s fullback on the season.
Defense
2021 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 10 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 9 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Played Snaps
|Week 10 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 10 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|DL
|Adam Butler
|48
|47
|41
|33
|38
|26
|31
|41
|40
|47
|73
|64%
|392
|712
|55%
|DL
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|48
|47
|63
|37
|37
|41
|42
|60
|53
|46
|73
|63%
|474
|712
|67%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|42
|44
|58
|46
|46
|46
|43
|48
|38
|34
|73
|47%
|445
|712
|63%
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|28
|33
|42
|39
|32
|29
|26
|14
|21
|26
|73
|36%
|290
|712
|41%
|DL
|Raekwon Davis
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|39
|36
|33
|25
|31
|23
|73
|32%
|192
|712
|27%
|DL
|John Jenkins
|45
|18
|47
|49
|Inact
|7
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|3
|73
|4%
|169
|712
|24%
|DL
|Jabaal Sheard
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|13
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|73
|0%
|13
|712
|2%
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|74
|63
|83
|71
|66
|65
|10
|Inact
|68
|73
|73
|100%
|573
|712
|80%
|LB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|53
|46
|34
|44
|34
|47
|48
|35
|51
|67
|73
|92%
|459
|712
|64%
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|22
|18
|49
|29
|57
|54
|15
|61
|37
|41
|73
|56%
|383
|712
|54%
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|36
|19
|47
|50
|44
|31
|44
|49
|39
|28
|73
|38%
|387
|712
|54%
|LB
|Duke Riley
|1
|2
|1
|ST Only
|8
|1
|6
|67
|7
|26
|73
|36%
|119
|712
|17%
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|36
|8
|5
|19
|17
|15
|53
|4
|1
|3
|73
|4%
|161
|712
|23%
|LB
|Brennan Scarlett
|26
|20
|18
|28
|10
|8
|18
|7
|15
|2
|73
|3%
|152
|712
|21%
|LB
|Vince Biegel
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|PS
|DNP
|ST Only
|PS
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
|LB
|Darius Hodge
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Inact
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|75
|62
|80
|71
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|69
|73
|73
|100%
|628
|712
|88%
|CB
|Byron Jones
|75
|62
|77
|25
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|69
|73
|73
|100%
|579
|712
|81%
|CB
|Justin Coleman
|2
|49
|25
|37
|12
|66
|ST Only
|20
|14
|44
|73
|60%
|269
|712
|38%
|CB
|Nik Needham
|35
|2
|57
|51
|56
|41
|24
|49
|44
|4
|73
|5%
|363
|712
|51%
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|Inact
|Inact
|66
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|66
|712
|9%
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
|CB
|Jamal Perry
|ST Only
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
|CB
|Elijah Campbell
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
|S
|Jevon Holland
|24
|50
|42
|19
|72
|66
|63
|73
|68
|73
|73
|100%
|550
|712
|77%
|S
|Brandon Jones
|11
|41
|36
|2
|55
|48
|39
|70
|65
|73
|73
|100%
|440
|712
|62%
|S
|Eric Rowe
|65
|26
|65
|61
|22
|19
|44
|22
|28
|44
|73
|60%
|396
|712
|56%
|S
|Jason McCourty
|74
|58
|41
|70
|27
|14
|28
|IR
|IR
|IR
|73
|0%
|312
|712
|44%
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|6
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|8
|712
|1%
|S
|Sheldrick Redwine
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|CAR PS
|CAR PS
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|712
|0%
The defensive line continues to be about the same each week. Emmanuel Ogbah, who typically sees the most playing time for the line, led the team in Week 9 with 53 snaps played, while he had the second-most playing time for the position group in Week 10 with 46 snaps. Edging him out on Thursday night was Adam Butler, who played 47 snaps after playing 40 in Week 9. Christian Wilkins played 38 snaps and 34 snaps over the two respective weeks, while Raekwon Davis appeared in 31 plays in Week 9, dropping to 23 plays in Week 10. Zach Sieler went from 21 plays in Week 9 up to 26 plays in Week 10. After three weeks of being inactive, including in Week 9, John Jenkins was on the field for three defensive snaps in Week 10.
The linebacker group settled back in to the norm in Week 9 after Jerome Baker missed Week 8. Baker typically plays all the available defensive snaps each week, and that was basically what happened for Weeks 9 and 10, with the linebacker missing one snap in Week 9 for 68 of 69 available plays, then being on the field for all 73 snaps against the Ravens. Andrew Van Ginkel has seen his playing time increase the last couple of weeks, playing 51 snaps in Week 9 and 67 snaps last week. Rookie Jaelan Phillips is still in the middle of the road when it comes to playing time, sometimes seeing minimal snaps on a week, then jumping up to a majority of the playing time the next week. In Week 9, he only appeared in 37 plays, then appeared in 41 plays in Week 10; well below his season-high 61 snaps in Week 8 as part of the replacement rotation for Baker. Elandon Roberts played 39 snaps and 28 snaps over the respective weeks. Duke Riley saw the most dramatic change after serving as the primary replacement for Baker; in Week 8, Riley played 67 snaps, then dropped to just seven plays in Week 9 and 26 plays in Week 10. Brennan Scarlett appeared in 15 plays in Week 9, but just two plays in Week 10. Sam Eguavoen was on the field for one snap in Week 9 then three snaps in Week 10. Vince Biegel played on special teams in Week 9 as part of a practice squad elevation, but was back on the practice squad for Week 10. Darius Hodge, who was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the Week 9 contest, was inactive for both Weeks 9 and 10.
The cornerback position is Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, then one other player. Howard and Jones both played all 69 snaps in Week 9 and all 73 in Week 10. In Week 9, Nik Needham appeared in 44 plays while Justin Coleman was on the field for 14 snaps. In Week 10, Coleman was on the field for 44 snaps, while Needham only saw the field four times. Noah Igbinoghene, who has spent most of the season either inactive or not playing, was active in Week 10 but only appeared on special teams plays. Trill Williams was active in Week 10 but has yet to make his debut, while Elijah Campbell was only called upon for special teams work in Week 9 and inactive in Week 10. Jamal Perry was back on the practice squad for both games.
Jevon Holland missed one snap in Week 9, then played every snap in Week 10 as he continued to slam the door on anyone trying to unseat him atop the safety depth chart. Brandon Jones was right behind him in utilization, appearing in 64 snaps (missing four plays) in Week 9, then played every snap in Week 10. Eric Rowe was limited to just 28 snaps in Week 9, but saw his playing time jump to 44 snaps played in Week 10. Clayton Fejedelem played one defensive snap in Week 9 then returned to his customary special teams only role in Week 10. Jason McCourty spent his second- and third-weeks on the injured reserve list over this span, while Sheldrick Redwine was inactive for both games.
