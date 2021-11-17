2021 Ravens vs. Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins have won their last two games as they try to claw their way back into respectability and playoff contention following a seven-game losing streak. They first beat the Houston Texans in a Week 9 contest, then turned around and upset the Baltimore Ravens in the Thursday Night Football kickoff to Week 10.

Throughout the season, we have been tracking the snap counts for every member of the Dolphins offense and defense. Due to the quick turn around from the Texans to the Ravens game, I was not able to get a Week 9 snap count article built. We make up for that today with a combined look at both Weeks 9 and 10.

Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total QB Jacoby Brissett 2 65 83 52 54 1 DNP DNP 74 37 69 54% 368 673 55% QB Tua Tagovailoa 52 9 IR IR IR 69 73 69 DNP 32 69 46% 304 673 45% QB Reid Sinnett PS PS DNP DNP DNP Inact Waived -- -- -- -- --% 0 673 0% RB Myles Gaskin 29 45 43 12 37 25 46 40 54 42 69 61% 373 673 55% RB Patrick Laird PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 10 7 16 69 23% 33 673 5% RB Salvon Ahmed 11 23 5 5 11 19 22 16 14 9 69 13% 135 673 20% RB Malcolm Brown 16 9 34 35 5 25 5 IR IR IR 69 0% 129 673 19% TE Mike Gesicki 21 47 55 36 42 49 60 67 59 56 69 81% 492 673 73% TE Durham Smythe 38 22 34 21 36 58 29 29 45 41 69 59% 353 673 52% TE Adam Shaheen Reserve/ COVID-19 20 28 20 21 Inact 51 41 36 38 69 55% 255 673 38% TE Cethan Carter 13 16 ST Only 1 5 4 ST Only ST Only 4 ST Only 69 0% 43 673 6% TE Hunter Long 18 Inact 2 Inact Inact 9 Inact Inact Inact Inact 69 0% 29 673 4% WR Jaylen Waddle 43 47 73 41 43 65 61 65 65 61 69 88% 564 673 84% WR Albert Wilson 22 41 Inact 25 12 23 3 2 17 38 69 55% 183 673 27% WR Preston Williams Inact 22 Inact Inact 40 Inact 30 Inact Inact 18 69 26% 110 673 16% WR Mack Hollins 7 16 24 2 14 68 39 4 60 13 69 19% 247 673 37% WR Isaiah Ford PS PS PS PS 3 5 19 8 4 11 69 16% 50 673 7% WR DeVante Parker 45 55 64 47 Inact Inact Inact 63 IR IR 69 #VALUE! 274 673 41% WR Will Fuller V Susp Inact 51 14 IR IR IR IR IR IR 69 0% 65 673 10% WR Kirk Merritt PS PS PS PS PS DNP PS PS 11 PS 69 0% 11 673 2% WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 7 7 2 1 Traded -- -- -- -- -- -- --% 17 673 3% OL Robert Hunt 54 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 69 100% 673 673 100% OL Jesse Davis 54 45 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 69 100% 644 673 96% OL Liam Eichenberg 54 29 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 69 100% 628 673 93% OL Austin Jackson ST Only 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 75 69 69 100% 619 673 92% OL Austin Reiter Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS DNP DNP 73 69 66 69 69 100% 277 673 41% OL Michael Deiter 54 74 83 IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 69 0% 211 673 31% OL Greg Mancz DNP DNP DNP 52 54 70 Inact ST Only 9 IR 69 0% 185 673 27% OL Solomon Kindley 54 67 ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only 69 0% 121 673 18% OL Robert Jones DNP 7 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP ST Only ST Only 69 0% 7 673 1% OL Greg Little Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact 69 0% 0 673 0% OL Cameron Tom PS PS PS DNP PS PS DNP PS PS DNP 69 0% 0 673 0% DL Christian Wilkins D Only D Only D Only D Only 1 D Only D Only D Only D Only 2 69 3% 3 673 0%

The Dolphins started Jacoby Brissett in both Weeks 9 and 10, but Tua Tagovailoa, despite a broken finger on this throwing hand, entered the game against the Ravens in the second half. Tagovailoa is expected to start this week and, barring any further injury, should be the starter the remainder of the season. The team needs him to be the starter the remainder of the season.

Myles Gaskin is clearly entrenched as the top running back with Malcolm Brown on injured reserve. He played 54 snaps in Week 9 and 42 in Week 10. Salvon Ahmed played 14 snaps in Week 9, but then dropped to nine snaps in Week 10, while Patrick Laird went from seven played snaps in Week 9 up to 16 in Week 10.

The Dolphins continue to be short-manned at wide receiver due to injuries, giving the tight ends more opportunities. Mike Gesicki saw 59 and 56 snaps over the past two games, while Durham Smythe played 45 snaps and 41 snaps. Adam Shaheen appeared in 36 and 38 plays respectively for the two games. Cethan Carter made four offensive appearances in Week 9 but was special teams only in Week 10. Hunter Long was inactive for both games, having only played in three games so far this season.

DeVante Parker went on injured reserve ahead of the Week 9 contest, sidelining him through at least Week 11. Will Fuller remains on injured reserve, spending the last six weeks there. That leaves Jaylen Waddle to play the majority of the offensive snaps, appearing in 65 plays in Week 9 and 61 plays in Week 10, with a rotation of other receivers behind him. In Week 9, Mack Hollins played 60 snaps, Albert Wilson appeared in 17 plays, Isaiah Ford was on the field four times, and Preston Williams was inactive. In Week 10, Waddle was on the field for 61 snaps, Wilson was second at 38 plays, then Williams with 18 snaps, Hollins for 13 plays, and Ford on the field for 11 snaps. That is likely the group that will be on the field again for the team’s Week 11 contest unless Fuller is healthy and can get up to speed quickly.

The starting offensive line in Week 9 had Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Greg Mancz at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. Mancz only played nine snaps, however, with Austin Reiter coming into the game for him and playing the 66 remaining snaps. Mancz landed on injured reserve after the game, with Reiter taking over in the starting lineup for Week 10. In Week 9, the other four starter s played all 75 snaps, while in Week 10 all five starters played in all 69 available plays. Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones were both special teams only players in Weeks 9 and 10, while Cameron Tom was active for the Week 10 game but did not play.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins played two snaps on offense in Week 10, bringing him to three appearances as the team’s fullback on the season.

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 9 Played Snaps Week 10 Played Snaps Week 10 Total Snaps Percent Week 10 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total DL Adam Butler 48 47 41 33 38 26 31 41 40 47 73 64% 392 712 55% DL Emmanuel Ogbah 48 47 63 37 37 41 42 60 53 46 73 63% 474 712 67% DL Christian Wilkins 42 44 58 46 46 46 43 48 38 34 73 47% 445 712 63% DL Zach Sieler 28 33 42 39 32 29 26 14 21 26 73 36% 290 712 41% DL Raekwon Davis 5 IR IR IR 39 36 33 25 31 23 73 32% 192 712 27% DL John Jenkins 45 18 47 49 Inact 7 Inact Inact Inact 3 73 4% 169 712 24% DL Jabaal Sheard PS PS PS PS 13 PS PS PS PS PS 73 0% 13 712 2% LB Jerome Baker 74 63 83 71 66 65 10 Inact 68 73 73 100% 573 712 80% LB Andrew Van Ginkel 53 46 34 44 34 47 48 35 51 67 73 92% 459 712 64% LB Jaelan Phillips 22 18 49 29 57 54 15 61 37 41 73 56% 383 712 54% LB Elandon Roberts 36 19 47 50 44 31 44 49 39 28 73 38% 387 712 54% LB Duke Riley 1 2 1 ST Only 8 1 6 67 7 26 73 36% 119 712 17% LB Sam Eguavoen 36 8 5 19 17 15 53 4 1 3 73 4% 161 712 23% LB Brennan Scarlett 26 20 18 28 10 8 18 7 15 2 73 3% 152 712 21% LB Vince Biegel -- -- -- -- -- PS DNP ST Only PS 73 0% 0 712 0% LB Darius Hodge CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN Inact Inact 73 0% 0 712 0% CB Xavien Howard 75 62 80 71 62 Inact 63 73 69 73 73 100% 628 712 88% CB Byron Jones 75 62 77 25 62 Inact 63 73 69 73 73 100% 579 712 81% CB Justin Coleman 2 49 25 37 12 66 ST Only 20 14 44 73 60% 269 712 38% CB Nik Needham 35 2 57 51 56 41 24 49 44 4 73 5% 363 712 51% CB Noah Igbinoghene Inact Inact ST Only Inact Inact 66 Inact DNP DNP ST Only 73 0% 66 712 9% CB Trill Williams Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact DNP DNP Inact Inact DNP 73 0% 0 712 0% CB Jamal Perry ST Only ST Only PS PS PS PS PS ST Only PS PS 73 0% 0 712 0% CB Elijah Campbell Inact Inact Inact ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only Inact 73 0% 0 712 0% S Jevon Holland 24 50 42 19 72 66 63 73 68 73 73 100% 550 712 77% S Brandon Jones 11 41 36 2 55 48 39 70 65 73 73 100% 440 712 62% S Eric Rowe 65 26 65 61 22 19 44 22 28 44 73 60% 396 712 56% S Jason McCourty 74 58 41 70 27 14 28 IR IR IR 73 0% 312 712 44% S Clayton Fejedelem ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 6 ST Only ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 73 0% 8 712 1% S Sheldrick Redwine NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS CAR PS CAR PS Inact Inact Inact 73 0% 0 712 0%

The defensive line continues to be about the same each week. Emmanuel Ogbah, who typically sees the most playing time for the line, led the team in Week 9 with 53 snaps played, while he had the second-most playing time for the position group in Week 10 with 46 snaps. Edging him out on Thursday night was Adam Butler, who played 47 snaps after playing 40 in Week 9. Christian Wilkins played 38 snaps and 34 snaps over the two respective weeks, while Raekwon Davis appeared in 31 plays in Week 9, dropping to 23 plays in Week 10. Zach Sieler went from 21 plays in Week 9 up to 26 plays in Week 10. After three weeks of being inactive, including in Week 9, John Jenkins was on the field for three defensive snaps in Week 10.

The linebacker group settled back in to the norm in Week 9 after Jerome Baker missed Week 8. Baker typically plays all the available defensive snaps each week, and that was basically what happened for Weeks 9 and 10, with the linebacker missing one snap in Week 9 for 68 of 69 available plays, then being on the field for all 73 snaps against the Ravens. Andrew Van Ginkel has seen his playing time increase the last couple of weeks, playing 51 snaps in Week 9 and 67 snaps last week. Rookie Jaelan Phillips is still in the middle of the road when it comes to playing time, sometimes seeing minimal snaps on a week, then jumping up to a majority of the playing time the next week. In Week 9, he only appeared in 37 plays, then appeared in 41 plays in Week 10; well below his season-high 61 snaps in Week 8 as part of the replacement rotation for Baker. Elandon Roberts played 39 snaps and 28 snaps over the respective weeks. Duke Riley saw the most dramatic change after serving as the primary replacement for Baker; in Week 8, Riley played 67 snaps, then dropped to just seven plays in Week 9 and 26 plays in Week 10. Brennan Scarlett appeared in 15 plays in Week 9, but just two plays in Week 10. Sam Eguavoen was on the field for one snap in Week 9 then three snaps in Week 10. Vince Biegel played on special teams in Week 9 as part of a practice squad elevation, but was back on the practice squad for Week 10. Darius Hodge, who was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the Week 9 contest, was inactive for both Weeks 9 and 10.

The cornerback position is Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, then one other player. Howard and Jones both played all 69 snaps in Week 9 and all 73 in Week 10. In Week 9, Nik Needham appeared in 44 plays while Justin Coleman was on the field for 14 snaps. In Week 10, Coleman was on the field for 44 snaps, while Needham only saw the field four times. Noah Igbinoghene, who has spent most of the season either inactive or not playing, was active in Week 10 but only appeared on special teams plays. Trill Williams was active in Week 10 but has yet to make his debut, while Elijah Campbell was only called upon for special teams work in Week 9 and inactive in Week 10. Jamal Perry was back on the practice squad for both games.

Jevon Holland missed one snap in Week 9, then played every snap in Week 10 as he continued to slam the door on anyone trying to unseat him atop the safety depth chart. Brandon Jones was right behind him in utilization, appearing in 64 snaps (missing four plays) in Week 9, then played every snap in Week 10. Eric Rowe was limited to just 28 snaps in Week 9, but saw his playing time jump to 44 snaps played in Week 10. Clayton Fejedelem played one defensive snap in Week 9 then returned to his customary special teams only role in Week 10. Jason McCourty spent his second- and third-weeks on the injured reserve list over this span, while Sheldrick Redwine was inactive for both games.