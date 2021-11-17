Xavien Howard named AFC Defensive Player of Week

The Miami Dolphins 2020 defense was an attacking, turn-over forcing machine. In 2021, the defense has struggled to find their rhythm. This past Thursday, as the team upset the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 10 contest, the defense took center stage as they bottled up the Ravens. Now, cornerback Xavien Howard is getting the reward for the defense’s performance.

Howard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. He was highlighted for his five tackles, forcing a fumble, which he recovered and returned 49 yards for a touchdown. This is the third time Howard has won the award in his career, having previously won in Week 14 of the 2017 season and in Week 13 of the 2018 season, tying him with Sam Madison for the most Defensive Player of the Week awards in Dolphins history. Howard was the only AFC defensive player to score a touchdown in Week 10.

The AFC Offensive Player of the Week award was given to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while the Special Teams Player of the Week was presented to Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.

Howard is the first Dolphins player to receive a Player of the Week award this year.