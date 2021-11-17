Joe Flacco to start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will not be facing the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Sunday.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini is reporting that the New York Jets (2-7) will start Joe Flacco against the Dolphins (3-7) on Sunday, instead of rookie Zach Wilson. Cimini added that the rookie quarterback is still not 100 percent healthy after suffering a PCL injury in Week 7.

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

The Dolphins are headed north as they try to push the mid-season winning streak to three. Miami faced Flacco in Week 6 of 2020 and captured a 24-0 win. Flacco completed 21 of 44 attempts for 186 yards and an interception in the loss. Additionally, he was sacked three times.

The Jets are scoring 17.9 points per game, the sixth-worst total in the NFL. It is, however, one spot ahead of Miami’s 17.7 points per game. The Jets have averaged 27 points over the last three games, partially due to the emergence of rookie Mike White.

White threw three touchdown passes in a win against Cincinnati but has struggled in the two games since. The Jets will turn to Flacco after White’s four interceptions in Sunday’s 45-17 loss to Buffalo.

Miami’s defense has allowed 19 points in over the last two weeks and Sunday’s matchup is an opportunity to crawl just a bit closer to a .500 record. The Dolphins play the Jets twice in the next month as they look to rebound from a seven-game losing streak.

The Jets will host Sunday’s game and kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The teams will move to Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 19, but the time for that game is yet to be announced.