Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Film confirms Mac Jones had an impressive game against the Browns - Pats Pulpit

A three-TD day for the rookie in an important win.





Jets Open As 3 Point Underdogs vs Dolphins - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets got annihilated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White fell back hard from the lofty heights he had reached in the prior two games, with no touchdowns and four interceptions...





Takeaways: Buffalo Bills get back to basics in win over Jets - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills served up a back-to-basics win over the New York Jets on Sunday, playing well on both sides of the ball. It was a complete victory for the Bills, and gets the bad taste out from...

AFC NORTH:

What went wrong in the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins? - Baltimore Beatdown

Just about everything that could outside of major injury.





Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 could miss Chargers game - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without another huge part of their defense in Week 11.





Why Joe Burrow’s turnovers are a good thing - Cincy Jungle

The young playmaker is exploring his abilities.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Patriots destroy Browns 45-7 - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland officially a roller coaster: great one week and horrible the next

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans Won By Not Playing - Battle Red Blog

Go Loins.





Titans continue to lean on their defense in Derrick Henry’s absence - Music City Miracles

For the last several seasons, the Tennessee Titans have relied on dominant offensive performances en route to playoff success. It’s largely worked in their favor. They have the best running back in...





Jaguars have a chance to stack wins - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday, a game in which the DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Jaguars as 10-point underdogs, however I believe there is a good...





Monday Morning Awards: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars - Stampede Blue

MVP of the Game: Kwity Paye/DeForest Buckner

The pass-rushing department owed the Colts a game like this. Trevor Lawrence was pressured consistently and as a result could never truly get into any...

AFC WEST:

These Denver Broncos stink - Mile High Report

The only consistency is how inconsistent they are.





Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue

The former second-round pick was everywhere on Sunday.





Raiders news: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr break down big loss to Chiefs - Silver And Black Pride

Read what Las Vegas’ leaders had to say about 41-14 defeat





Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill: Patrick Mahomes is ‘still the same guy’ - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City wide receiver explained how his quarterback ended his slump on Sunday night.

NFC EAST:

Saquon Barkley returns to practice for New York Giants - Big Blue View

Monday practice a good sign that Barkley might be available for Giants next Monday





Eagles-Broncos snap count analysis: DeVonta Smith thriving as WR1 - Bleeding Green Nation

Playing time tracker.





Mike McCarthy used “Monkey Butt” to motivate the Dallas Cowboys towards victory over the Falcons - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys head coach will go to any measure necessary.





Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

NFC NORTH:

Packers RB Aaron Jones to only miss 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain, per reports - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay’s starting running back should avoid the injured reserve list





Taylor Decker is tired of ‘bullshit’ narratives surrounding his toughness, future in Detroit - Pride Of Detroit

Taylor Decker is back, and he’s pretty pissed.





Chicago Bears Midseason Awards - Windy City Gridiron

Let’s hand out some awards for the 2021 Chicago Bears at the (sort of) midway point!





Vikings Stars & Backups Combine for Victory over Chargers - Daily Norseman

The Vikings won a one-score, but at least relatively speaking, not so close a game against the Chargers on the road, down a number of defensive starters. Overall it was a nice team win for the...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints’ Engine Stalls Again in 23-21 Loss to Titans - Canal Street Chronicles

Another slow start, another big hole the Saints could not climb out of.





Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson unlikely to play on Thursday - The Falcoholic

Falcons and Cowboys health reports for Monday, Nov. 15





The Optimist: Cam Newton is back, and he brought the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers showed up against a quality, if injured, opponent. Their win wasn’t a slog, instead it was energizing.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs can’t deliver at FedEx - Bucs Nation

Bucs come out flat, never regroup in 29-19 loss to Washington

NFC WEST:

49ers shut down the Rams 31-10 in their most complete game of the season - Niners Nation

The Niners outplayed the Rams in all three phases





Arizona Cardinals sleepwalk to big loss against Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds

It took three quarters for the Arizona Cardinals to play some football and it was far too little too late for the Cardinals against their worst nightmare... the Carolina Panthers.

The trend...





Why Geno Smith should start at QB for Seahawks until Russell Wilson is actually healthy - Field Gulls

That was about more than "two bad throws." That was ridiculous. I am all for "always compete," but that wasn’t a competition. That was a slow, painful, systematic dismantling of an offense that was...





Rams-49ers Recap: Winners and Losers from LA’s second consecutive loss - Turf Show Times

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers ran over the Rams as LA drops to 7-3 on the season.