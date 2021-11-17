Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Film confirms Mac Jones had an impressive game against the Browns - Pats Pulpit
A three-TD day for the rookie in an important win.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Open As 3 Point Underdogs vs Dolphins - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets got annihilated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White fell back hard from the lofty heights he had reached in the prior two games, with no touchdowns and four interceptions...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Takeaways: Buffalo Bills get back to basics in win over Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills served up a back-to-basics win over the New York Jets on Sunday, playing well on both sides of the ball. It was a complete victory for the Bills, and gets the bad taste out from...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
What went wrong in the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins? - Baltimore Beatdown
Just about everything that could outside of major injury.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 could miss Chargers game - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without another huge part of their defense in Week 11.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Why Joe Burrow’s turnovers are a good thing - Cincy Jungle
The young playmaker is exploring his abilities.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Patriots destroy Browns 45-7 - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland officially a roller coaster: great one week and horrible the next
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans Won By Not Playing - Battle Red Blog
Go Loins.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans continue to lean on their defense in Derrick Henry’s absence - Music City Miracles
For the last several seasons, the Tennessee Titans have relied on dominant offensive performances en route to playoff success. It’s largely worked in their favor. They have the best running back in...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars have a chance to stack wins - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday, a game in which the DraftKings Sportsbook shows the Jaguars as 10-point underdogs, however I believe there is a good...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Monday Morning Awards: Week 10 Colts vs. Jaguars - Stampede Blue
MVP of the Game: Kwity Paye/DeForest Buckner
The pass-rushing department owed the Colts a game like this. Trevor Lawrence was pressured consistently and as a result could never truly get into any...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
These Denver Broncos stink - Mile High Report
The only consistency is how inconsistent they are.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10 Winners and Losers - Bolts From The Blue
The former second-round pick was everywhere on Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr break down big loss to Chiefs - Silver And Black Pride
Read what Las Vegas’ leaders had to say about 41-14 defeat
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill: Patrick Mahomes is ‘still the same guy’ - Arrowhead Pride
The Kansas City wide receiver explained how his quarterback ended his slump on Sunday night.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Saquon Barkley returns to practice for New York Giants - Big Blue View
Monday practice a good sign that Barkley might be available for Giants next Monday
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles-Broncos snap count analysis: DeVonta Smith thriving as WR1 - Bleeding Green Nation
Playing time tracker.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Mike McCarthy used “Monkey Butt” to motivate the Dallas Cowboys towards victory over the Falcons - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys head coach will go to any measure necessary.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL - Hogs Haven
Ron Rivera speaks to the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers RB Aaron Jones to only miss 1-2 weeks with MCL sprain, per reports - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay’s starting running back should avoid the injured reserve list
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Taylor Decker is tired of ‘bullshit’ narratives surrounding his toughness, future in Detroit - Pride Of Detroit
Taylor Decker is back, and he’s pretty pissed.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears Midseason Awards - Windy City Gridiron
Let’s hand out some awards for the 2021 Chicago Bears at the (sort of) midway point!
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Stars & Backups Combine for Victory over Chargers - Daily Norseman
The Vikings won a one-score, but at least relatively speaking, not so close a game against the Chargers on the road, down a number of defensive starters. Overall it was a nice team win for the...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints’ Engine Stalls Again in 23-21 Loss to Titans - Canal Street Chronicles
Another slow start, another big hole the Saints could not climb out of.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson unlikely to play on Thursday - The Falcoholic
Falcons and Cowboys health reports for Monday, Nov. 15
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: Cam Newton is back, and he brought the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers showed up against a quality, if injured, opponent. Their win wasn’t a slog, instead it was energizing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs can’t deliver at FedEx - Bucs Nation
Bucs come out flat, never regroup in 29-19 loss to Washington
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers shut down the Rams 31-10 in their most complete game of the season - Niners Nation
The Niners outplayed the Rams in all three phases
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals sleepwalk to big loss against Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds
It took three quarters for the Arizona Cardinals to play some football and it was far too little too late for the Cardinals against their worst nightmare... the Carolina Panthers.
The trend...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Geno Smith should start at QB for Seahawks until Russell Wilson is actually healthy - Field Gulls
That was about more than "two bad throws." That was ridiculous. I am all for "always compete," but that wasn’t a competition. That was a slow, painful, systematic dismantling of an offense that was...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-49ers Recap: Winners and Losers from LA’s second consecutive loss - Turf Show Times
Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers ran over the Rams as LA drops to 7-3 on the season.
