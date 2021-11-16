2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Packers leap into top spot in this week’s power rankings

After a surprising 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, it should surprise no one that the Miami Dolphins have slowly started to climb up this week's power rankings. More impressive, however, is the Green Bay Packers' rise in recent weeks. Last week, Green Bay was No. 6 in the power rankings, but after a decisive win by Aaron Rodgers and the Pack over the Seattle Seahawks, I decided to shake things up a bit!

For those that don't know, the way we do Power Rankings on The Phinsider is slightly different than other places around the web. Instead of just taking last week's rankings, moving teams that won up and teams that loss down, we start with a clean slate every week. Then, Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle alternate picks in a draft-style rankings, answering the question, "Who will win the Super Bowl?" It can sometimes lead to dramatic changes in the rankings, but it can also lead to a team staying in place, despite maybe a poor showing the previous weekend.

This week, Nogle is busy AF, so I (@Houtz) will be going Hans Solo! On to the rankings:

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section below!