Miami Dolphins sign DT Andrew Billings to Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle, Andrew Billings, is signing with the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad after clearing waivers today.

Former #Browns DT Andrew Billings, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the #Dolphins, source said. He’ll begin on the practice squad and move up quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

Billings, a former 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, signed with the Browns in free agency in March of 2020, but opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Browns released Billings late last week.

The former Baylor star has 3.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in a little over three years in the NFL according to Pro Football Reference.

In Ian Rapoport’s tweet announcing the signing, he claims that Billings will “move up quickly” after initially signing to Miami’s practice squad.

Billings will join a resurgent defense as of late, as the Dolphins have given up an average of 15 points per game over their last 3 contests, including a stellar performance against the electric Baltimore Ravens’ offense last Thursday night – a game in which they held Lamar Jackson to his least amount of points scored (10) as a starter in the NFL.