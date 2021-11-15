Dolphins open as favorites over Jets but it is close

The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back wins and starting to look like a team who can compete in the NFL. It was a slow start to the year for a team that was supposed to contend for the playoffs this season, but they are entering a portion of their schedule that could bounce them back to at least a respectable record. The first of this stretch of games comes this weekend as they visit the New York Jets for the first half of the annual home-and-home series between the two AFC East rivals.

The Jets briefly jumped ahead of Miami in the standings last week, but are now back in the basement of the division, with Miami looking to keep them there. According to the odds makers at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are three point favorites to do just that.

The line is probably closer than any Dolphins fan would want or expect that line to be, but that is where it opened and where it currently sits. It actually moved briefly toward the Jets, dropping down to Miami being a 2.5-point favorite, but has bounced back up on Monday.

Will it continue to move throughout the week?

The over/under for the game is currently at 45 points.

The Dolphins and Jets kickoff from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET.