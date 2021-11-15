Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Week ten of the NFL’s 2021 season winds down this evening with the Monday Night Football matchup between two NFC West rivals. The Los Angeles Rams will travel instate to take on the San Francisco 49ers this week. Both teams are looking to bounce back this week after losses last weekend. The Rams lost to the Tennessee Titans while the 49ers who sit at a distant third in the division dropped their game to the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Los Angeles Rams (7-2) 2nd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (3-5) 3rd NFC West