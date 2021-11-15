Tua Tagovailoa set to start Sunday vs Jets

Dolphins fans won't have to wait until Sunday to find out whether or not QB1 Tua Tagovailoa will be the team's starting quarterback vs. the New York Jets, because unlike in previous weeks, head coach Brian Flores left nothing to the imagination.

Brian Flores says Tua is the starter vs Jets — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 15, 2021

During today's press conference, which aired on the team's YouTube Channel, Flores announced Tua would start vs. the Jets but added that he would be limited throughout the week. Here's what Flores said about Tagovailoa's status this week in practice.

“I thought Tua did a good job of fighting through the discomfort. He’s obviously – we all saw him bang his finger too in the game, which that’s kind of what we were trying to avoid. I think the situation with Tua, obviously I’ve said many times that he’s our quarterback. I said this last night – we try to protect players from themselves. (We were) trying to avoid that situation with him banging his finger last night. We’ve got to take it day-to-day with both players and see how that goes. But this isn’t like a – I think people are trying to turn this into a controversial situation where we don’t want a certain player to play. I try to look out for the best interest of the players individually, the team. All those things play a role in the decisions we make and that was the case last night.”

Tagovailoa entered Sunday's game early in the third quarter. And after a rough start for a quarterback—that had a broken finger in his throwing hand—Miami's quarterback played solid, completing 8/13 for 158 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown. Tagovailoa's big pass was a 64-yarder to Albert Wilson, but the throw that impressed me most was the completion to Waddle. Right in the honey basket!

tua tagovailoa vs baltimore ravens pic.twitter.com/Pw6zCjrDYY — josh houtz (@houtz) November 12, 2021

Tua and the 3-7 Dolphins face off against the 2-7 Jets this Sunday at 1 PM EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa starting vs. the New York Jets? Do you think the Dolphins can rattle off a few more wins and become #INTHEHUNT? How much better was your weekend, knowing that Miami beat the Ravens on Thursday? Let us know in the comments section below!