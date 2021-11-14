Week 10 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins have already played this week, this past Thursday, in an exciting upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, we will have both an early and late afternoon game thread this week.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 10 Late Afternoon Games
Carolina Panthers (4-5) 4th NFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (8-1) 1st NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: EvenCardinals -8.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
Minnesota Vikings (3-5) 2nd NFC North @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) 1st AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 53.3
Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) 2nd NFC East @ Denver Broncos (5-4) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Denver -1
- Over/Under: 44.5
Seattle Seahawks (3-5) 3rd NFC West @ Green Bay Packers (7-2) 1st NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 49
