Week 10 Early afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins have already played this week, this past Thursday, in an exciting upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, we will have both an early and late afternoon game thread this week.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 10 Early Afternoon Games
Atlanta Falcons (4-4) 3rd NFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (6-2) 1st NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Cowboys -8
- Over/Under: 55
New Orleans Saints (5-3) 2nd NFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-2) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Titans -3
- Over/Under: 43
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) 3rd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Colts -10
- Over/Under: 47.5
Cleveland Browns (5-4) 3rd AFC North @ New England Patriots (5-4) 2nd AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Patriots -2.5
- Over/Under: 45
Buffalo Bills (5-3) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (2-6) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Bills -13
- Over/Under: 48
Detroit Lions (0-8) 4th NFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Steelers -6
- Over/Under: 40.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) 1st NFC South @ Washington Football Team (2-6) 4th NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: 49ers -4.5Buccaneers -10
- Over/Under: 50.5
