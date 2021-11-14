Week 10 Early afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since our Miami Dolphins have already played this week, this past Thursday, in an exciting upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, we will have both an early and late afternoon game thread this week.

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 10 Early Afternoon Games

Atlanta Falcons (4-4) 3rd NFC South @ Dallas Cowboys (6-2) 1st NFC East

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Cowboys -8

Cowboys -8 Over/Under: 55

New Orleans Saints (5-3) 2nd NFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-2) 1st AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Titans -3

Titans -3 Over/Under: 43

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) 3rd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5) 2nd AFC South

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Colts -10

Colts -10 Over/Under: 47.5

Cleveland Browns (5-4) 3rd AFC North @ New England Patriots (5-4) 2nd AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Patriots -2.5

Patriots -2.5 Over/Under: 45

Buffalo Bills (5-3) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (2-6) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Bills -13

Bills -13 Over/Under: 48

Detroit Lions (0-8) 4th NFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) 2nd AFC North

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Steelers -6

Steelers -6 Over/Under: 40.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) 1st NFC South @ Washington Football Team (2-6) 4th NFC East