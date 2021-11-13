‘Give him 6’ t-shirt now available

The greatest touchdown that never was is now a t-shirt that you can score. Our friends at BreakingT are back with another shirt representing another great moment in Miami. Thursday night, Robert Hunt caught a screen passes broke through tackles, and, as he was flipped upside down, he stretched for the goal line to score.

Except, Hunt is a guard and was not eligible to catch the pass. A penalty was called on the play and the touchdown was negated. It was the greatest touchdown that never was.

We all saw it, however. It was a great play from an offensive lineman and BreakingT now brings it to you with an NFLPA licensed shirt. And, Hunt is in on it as well, having picked the “Give Him 6” tag line for the shirt.

Offensive linemen don’t get many chances to score, so when the ball ended up in Hunt’s hands (and even if it didn’t count), he was going to get to the end zone no matter what!

So amazing even if it didn’t count.



pic.twitter.com/IMbqA6u8Ln — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 12, 2021

You can check out the shirt using the product card below, or hit this link to head over to BreakingT.