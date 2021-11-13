Dolphins fan confidence falls to new low before team’s win over Ravens

The Miami Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens on a Thursday Night Football showdown two days ago. The Miami defense was aggressive and forced the Ravens into mistakes. The offense was effective, especially once Tua Tagovailoa entered the game as an injury replacement for Jacoby Brissett. Will the win turn around a plummeting fan confidence in the direction of the team?

Prior to the game, the SB Nation and DraftKings Sportsbook Reacts poll for the week took a look at how Dolphins fans feel about their favorite team. After a jump in confidence in the direction of the team ahead of Week 9, moving up from 16 percent to 27 percent, the fan confidence fell to a new all-time low for Dolphins fans, down to just 15 percent.

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the fan confidence was at 93 percent. Now, only 15 percent of the fans trust the direction of the team. That is an incredible fall, but perfectly matches the pre-season expectations for the team, then Miami going on a seven-game losing streak.

Now, however, the Dolphins have won their last two game, including beating the Ravens who had the second-best record in the AFC before the game. Will the fan confidence climb following the win? We will have to see what happens next week.