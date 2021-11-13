2021 NFL Week 10 TV coverage for Miami

The Miami Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, winning their second-straight game after a seven-game losing streak. It was a great defensive performance from Miami while the offense did enough to keep ahead of one of the top teams in the AFC. But, it means there is no Dolphins football on Sunday for Miami.

What games will be available in South Florida tomorrow? CBS has the double-header this weekend and will be giving Miami the top coverage game for each time slot. In the 1pm ET slot, Miami will get the Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game. This could be a huge game for the Dolphins, who are trying to claw their way into the playoff picture despite the seven-game losing streak this season. Both the Browns and the Patriots are 5-4 on the year and tied for the final Wildcard spot right now. Cleveland looks like they could claim the AFC North title, especially after the Dolphins beat the Ravens, so it might be better for the Dolphins to have the Browns win so Miami’s AFC East division rival Patriots lose.

The late game for CBS this week will be a 4:25pm ET kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers. This game should feature the return of the starting quarterback for both teams, Russell Wilson coming back to the Seahawks after injury while Aaron Rodgers gets back on the field for Green Bay after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

FOX’s 1pm ET broadcast window will air the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team game in Miami. The game has a surprising small portion of the broadcast map, airing only in Florida, Virginia/Maryland/Washington DC, and portions of New England. FOX’s top broadcast for Sunday us the Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys.

Head over to 506Sports.com for the entire list of games and which contest is airing in your portion of the country.