NFL 2021 Week 10 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

It is time to bring you another round of winners picks from The Phinsider contributors. Of course, the most important game of the week has already been played as the Miami Dolphins upset the Baltimore Ravens - and we all missed the pick. We all seem okay with that.

Throughout the season, a group of contributors from The Phinsider make their straight-up winners picks. We select every game from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, tracking who ends the season with the best record. Justin Hier came away with the top spot last season, but has feel to the bottom of our standings mid-way through this year.

We primarily focus on the straight-up picks, but we also have picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check those out using the tabs of the TallySight widget below. And make sure you check out the latest odds for every game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 9 was not pretty for our contributors. James McKinney was the only one to post a winning record on the week, and he had a two game cushion over everyone else. Marek Brave and Kevin Nogle were both 6-8, while Justin Hier and CT Smith were both 6-7, having missed making their picks for the Thursday Night Football game.

Our overall standings through Week 9 are:

Marek Brave 91-45 (66.9%)

Kevin Nogle 88-48 (64.7%)

James McKinney 86-49 (63.7%)*

Justin Hier 83-52 (61.4%)*

*McKinney and Hier missed a Thursday game during the season, giving them one less game in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz have both missed at least a week of picks, so they are not in the overall standings, but they do continue to make their picks:

Josh Houtz 69-38 (64.5%)

CT Smith 73-47 (60.8%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget:

