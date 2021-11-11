Ravens vs. Dolphins 2021 Thursday Night Football: How to stream in Week 10, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens to kickoff the NFL’s Week 10 slate of games. This Thursday Night Football matchup features two clubs on opposite ends of the standings, with the Ravens currently second in the AFC playoff standings while Miami is the second-to-last team in the conference. Will this turn into another Baltimore blowout of Miami?

The Dolphins are coming off a win over the Houston Texans, moving them to 2-7 on the year and ending a seven-game losing streak. The Ravens are 6-2 on the season, but have only a one-win cushion over the other three teams in their division. Baltimore has beaten the Dolphins by 32-, 40-, and 49-points the last three times these teams met, and with how Miami has looked through the first half of the season, things could be set up for another rough showing tonight.

This is a nationally televised game tonight, given it is Thursday Night Football. Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight’s Veterans Day game:

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)

2021 NFL Season Week 10

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8:20pm ET, November 11, 2021

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX and NFL Network

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

How can I stream the game?

Who is the Amazon Prime Video broadcast team?

Main stream: Andrea Kramer, Hannah Storm

Amazon Scout’s Feed stream: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

How can I listen to the game?

Westwood One network will broadcast the game nationally.

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 81 (Ravens),83 (Dolphins), 88 (National); XM Channels: 226 (Ravens), 225 (Dolphins), 88 (National)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Ronald Torbert

What are the current betting odds?

Ravens -7.5

O/U: 47.0

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None

Doubtful: Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari - ankle (Ravens); running back Latavius Murray - ankle (Ravens)

Questionable: nose tackle Brandon Williams - shoulder (Ravens); tight end Nick Boyle - knee (Ravens); wide receiver Sammy Watkins - thigh (Ravens); defensive back Elijah Campbell - toe (Dolphins); quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - left finger (Dolphins)

The Dolphins placed center Greg Mancz on injured reserve on Wednesday.

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered thunderstorms, 77°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Ravens 8-6

Who won most recently?

Ravens 59-10 at Miami, 9/8/19 (2019 Week 1)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Ravens’ John Harbaugh 8-1 vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Brian Flores 0-1 vs. Ravens

