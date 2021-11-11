Week 10 AFC East Preview: Dolphins in primetime, Bills look to rebound in the Meadowlands

In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, we have two teams coming off of much-needed wins, while the other two are fresh of dispiriting losses. The Miami Dolphins are hosting a fearsome Baltimore Ravens squad in a matchup for the entire nation to see in primetime on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will host a Cleveland Browns unit that appears to be finding its groove at just the right time, and the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, the aforementioned Week 9 losers, will be facing off in the Meadowlands.

AFC East Standings

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins - November 11th at 8:20pm ET

You can run. You can hide. But eventually, Lamar Jackson is going to catch you (he is faster than everyone else on the field, after all). The Baltimore Ravens and their superstar quarterback have managed spectacular comebacks week after week. Despite a parade of injuries that started over the summer and continues throughout the season, Baltimore is proving to be one of the most resilient teams in recent memory. A high-powered offense, talented defense, and reliable special teams will be heading to Hard Rock Stadium to face off with a listless Dolphins team that has managed just two victories in nine weeks.

As of the publishing of this article, the status of Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fractured finger) is yet to be determined. That said, given the talent and coaching disparity shown between these two teams up to this point, the question of who is lining up under center for Miami might be moot.

Score prediction: Baltimore 33 - Miami 20

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets - November 14th at 1:00pm ET

Mike White is back! Per head coach Robert Saleh, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be held out for at least one more game, giving Jets fans another look at the recently unknown White, a local favorite who managed to upset the Cincinnati Bengals just a few weeks back before playing only one series due to injury in Week 9. White has a tough task ahead of him, playing a Bills defense that has been one of the league’s best units this season. The Bills should be coming out angry after being embarrassed last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so I’m not counting on another game of Mike White magic leading to another AFC upset.

Score prediction: Buffalo 27 - New York 16

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - November 14th at 1:00pm ET

As of the publishing of this article, the New England Patriots are rumored to be a potential suitor for free agent wideout and former Cleveland Brown, Odell Beckham Jr; it doesn’t appear as though we’ll be getting a revenge game in this one, though, as Beckham Jr. is reportedly going to take his time before signing with a new team, per Dianna Russini of ESPN. Regardless, it looks like the Browns are just fine with him searching for a new home. Cleveland’s offense simply looks more cohesive without Beckham.

This should be a fun game for old-school football fans. Both squads rely on a strong ground game and sturdy defense to outlast opponents. Cleveland could be without its top runners, as Nick Chubb is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Kareem Hunt is still on injured reserve, but backup running back D’Ernest Johnson filled in nicely last time he was called up to the starting role. This is one of the week’s sneaky good games.

Score prediction: Cleveland 28 - New England 24

