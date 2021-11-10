Miami Dolphins Wednesday Night Random Live Thread | 11/10

Today is Wednesday.
It is hump day, aka the middle of the week.
And we are now less than 24 hours away from the Miami Dolphins Week 10 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. But, of course, we know how these games usually go. We wait all day and night for the game to finally take place and when it does, well, let’s just say we wish it hadn’t.
So with not a lot going on and the night off to relax, here’s the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake & Josh Show + a random live thread for you to discuss how your day went with your Phinsider Family.
I hope everyone had a wonderful day!
Oh, and I guess we need a question of the day. So tonight’s question of the day is this, who should be the Dolphins starting QB for tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Ravens? Which quarterback gives Miami the best chance to win? Let us know in the comments section below!
Here’s the important stuff James usually says.
