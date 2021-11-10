2021 Week 10 Primer: Ravens vs. Dolphins Thursday night - Stream, stats, history, and more

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season begins with the Miami Dolphins hitting the field for a Thursday Night Football matchup. The good news is, Miami hosts the game, avoiding the reduction of preparation and recovery time in a short four-day turn around from Week 9. The bad news is, they are hosting the Baltimore Ravens, who have historically had the Dolphins number.

Miami is coming off a win in Week 9, just their second on the year and the end of a seven-game losing streak. They are no longer the worst team in the AFC, pushing their Week 9 opponents, the Houston Texans, into that slot. They have the same number of wins as the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom have had their bye week and are sitting at 2-6 on the season, compared to Miami’s 2-7 record.

The Ravens, at 6-2, are second in the AFC, trailing just the Tennessee Titans who are 7-2 on the year. Baltimore has just a one-game lead in the AFC North, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are both 5-4.

Can Miami upset the Ravens, who, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are favored by 7.5 points? Will the Ravens continue their three-game win streak over the Dolphins?

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Date/Time: Nov. 11, 2021 / 8:20pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Ravens 8-6

Streak: Ravens have won last three

Last game: Ravens 59-10 at Miami, 9/8/19 (2019 Week 1)

Last game at site: Ravens 59-10 at Miami, 9/8/19 (2019 Week 1)

Coaches vs. Opponent: John Harbaugh (8-1), Brian Flores (0-1)

TV Broadcast: FOX and NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 81 (Ravens),83 (Dolphins), 88 (National); XM Channels: 226 (Ravens), 225 (Dolphins), 88 (National)

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (Andrea Kramer, Hannah Storm); Amazon Scout’s Feed (Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor)

Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 77°F degrees

Odds: Ravens -7.5 | 46.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: Ronald Torbert

Ravens notes:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 266 yards & 3 TDs vs. 2 INTs & rushed for season-high 120 yards last week, his 10th-career game with 100+ rush yards, tied with Michael Vick for most all-time by QB. Aims for 3rd in row with 85+ rush yards & 5th in row with 50+ rush yards. Completed 17 of 20 passes (85 pct.) for 324 yards & 5 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 158.3 rating in last meeting.

Running back Devonta Freeman rushed for season-high 79 yards & had 1st TD catch of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with TD. Rushed for 68 yards in only career game vs. Mia. (10/15/17 w/ Atl.).

Running back Le’Veon Bell rushed for season-high 48 yards & TD in Week 9. Has rush TD in 2 of his past 3. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. Mia.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had 9 catches for 116 yards last week, his 5th-career game with 100+ rec. yards & 3rd this season. Has 80+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5. Had 4 catches for career-high 147 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. Has rec. TD in 5 of his past 6 on road.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman aims for 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. WR DEVIN DUVERNAY had 2nd TD catch of season in Week 9.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had season-high 2 PD last week & aims for his 6th in row with PD. Had 2 PD & INT in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. with PD.

Linebacker Josh Bynes led team with season-high 11 tackles & had TFL & PD in Week 9. Aims for 4th in row with 6+ tackles & TFL.

Defensive end Calais Campbell had 2 TFL, sack, FF & FR in his last game vs. Mia. (12/23/18 w/ Jax.).

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 70+ comp. pct., 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating in 2 of his past 3 starts. Can make 1st-career start in primetime.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes (60.5 pct.) for 244 yards & TD last week. Has 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating in 2 of his past 3 starts. Passed for 215 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs in only career start vs. Bal. (12/23/17 w/ Ind.). Has 4 rush TDs & 0 INTs in 4 career games on TNF (3 starts).

Running back Myles Gaskin had 57 scrimmage yards (34 rush, 23 rec.) with 6 catches & 1st rush TD of season last week. Aims for 4th in row with 50+ scrimmage yards. Has TD in 2 of past 3.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 8 catches for 83 yards last week, his 3rd game with 8+ catches this season, most among rookies. Has 7+ catches & 40+ rec. yards in 3 of past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 80+ rec. yards. Leads rookies with 56 catches, tied-3rd most all-time by player in 1st 9 career games.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins had rec. TD in Week 9 & has TD catch in 2 of past 3.

Tight end Mike Gesicki had 54 rec. yards last week. Has 50+ rec. yards in 3 of past 4. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3 at home. Aims for his 4th in row vs. AFC North with rec. TD.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has 10 PD in his past 7. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. AFC North with INT.

Cornerback Nik Needham had PD & sack last week. Has PD in 2 of his past 3 at home.

Linebacker Jerome Baker had 7 tackles & 3rd-career INT in Week 9. Had 9 tackles in last meeting.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had PD & 2.5 sacks last week, his 4th-career game with 2+ sacks. Aims for 5th in row with PD.