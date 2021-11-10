Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones had some encouraging moments against the Panthers - Pats Pulpit

What did we see from the rookie QB on Sunday?





Some Thoughts on the Jets Quarterback Situation - Gang Green Nation

One of my least favorite aspects of modern NFL analysis is how everybody always needs to draw an immediate conclusion. Take the case of Sam Darnold. Three weeks into the season many proclaimed that...





Opinion: Buffalo Bills woes go beyond Xs and Os in loss to Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills lost in embarrassing fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 9-6. It wasn’t just that they were outschemed or outplayed or outcoached, they were outmatched on every level....

AFC NORTH:

Ravens promote Nick Boyle to 53-man roster; make a handful of other roster moves - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore finally has one of their top assets back on offense and make a few more transactions.





Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 29-27 win over the Bears - Behind the Steel Curtain

It was a sloppy, ugly game that the Steelers find a way to pull out.





New expectations proving too tough for Bengals to match - Cincy Jungle

Oh how the hype has evaporated.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Bengals get creamed 41-16 - Dawgs By Nature

The Battle for Ohio was a good one

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Dolphins - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about a beautiful day of football.





ESPN Stats: Titans Win over Rams puts them in elite company over past 15 years - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following...





Jaguars DE Josh Allen makes history during first half vs. Bills - Big Cat Country

Josh Allen sacks Josh Allen.





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 9 vs. Jets - Stampede Blue

Best Decisions

Playcalling in the first 3 quarters

After getting a ton of criticism (some warranted, some not) because of the playcalling in the crucial game against the Titans, Reich responded...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Pat Shurmur dialed up the best playcalling of the year - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos had no legit plan for the week and Pat Shurmur just called the game with what was working. And it worked out really well.





Chargers Week 9 Winners and Losers: Herbert bounces back as TEs show out in Philly - Bolts From The Blue

If you were 6’3 or taller, you probably had a good game on Sunday.





Raiders news: Thoughts on impact of Damon Arnette release - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock may be on the hook for this





Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense see momentum from final drive vs. Packers - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs couldn’t get their offense going until it mattered most against the Packers.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Raiders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Run game, defense lead a Giants’ victory - Big Blue View

Let’s go through who deserves praise, and who does not





DeVonta Smith’s emergence highlights Jalen Reagor’s struggles - Bleeding Green Nation

Smith’s solid rookie campaign spotlights a difficult first two seasons for last year’s first round pick.





Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy showed the right kind of honesty after the Broncos beat the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys’ resilience is being tested.





Of all the things seemingly wrong with Washington; the team got one thing right this off-season. - Hogs Haven

Jonathan Allen is having an All-Pro caliber season, Washington made the right call re-signing him.

NFC NORTH:

A modest proposal for Aaron Rodgers - Acme Packing Company

You have some obvious flaws in your game that I can help with.





Lions shaking up WR room: Tom Kennedy waived, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s role expanding - Pride Of Detroit

No, the open spot on the roster is not for Odell Beckham Jr.





2021 NFL Week 9: Justin Fields heated up at the end of Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first three quarters - Windy City Gridiron

Justin Fields struggled early but gave a spark of life to the Bears offense and a spark of hope for Bears fans in the second half.





Mike Zimmer and the Chewbacca Defense - Daily Norseman

Some things simply do not. . .make. . .sense.

NFC SOUTH:

The Post-Brees Saints’ Offense is Offensive - Canal Street Chronicles

And eight games into the season, there may not be a fix.





Falcons’ Week 9 player of the game: Matt Ryan delivers vintage performance in the Superdome - The Falcoholic

Matt Ryan delivered against Atlanta’s most hated rival.





The Optimist: The Panthers, McCaffrey, and a Catch-22 - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers are in a bind of their own making regarding Christian McCaffrey





Most surprising, disappointing Bucs at mid-season - Bucs Nation

At 6-2, the season has gone mostly well for Tampa. Which players have contributed more or less thus far?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Mike McGlinchey is out for the season with a torn quad; Jaylon Moore to take his place - Niners Nation

Jaylon Moore, you’re up.





Chase Edmonds will likely miss game against Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are already dealing with a number of injury issues on the offensive side of the ball, so let’s add to it.





Injury Update Seahawks Russell Wilson cleared to play Week 10 v Packers - Field Gulls

Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Wisconsin to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. As noted here on Field Gulls just minutes earlier, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated Sunday that...





LA Rams trade history: Grading every deal under Les Snead since 2017 - Turf Show Times

From Sammy Watkins to Von Miller; the story of every trade of the Sean McVay era