Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones had some encouraging moments against the Panthers - Pats Pulpit
What did we see from the rookie QB on Sunday?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Some Thoughts on the Jets Quarterback Situation - Gang Green Nation
One of my least favorite aspects of modern NFL analysis is how everybody always needs to draw an immediate conclusion. Take the case of Sam Darnold. Three weeks into the season many proclaimed that...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Buffalo Bills woes go beyond Xs and Os in loss to Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings
The Buffalo Bills lost in embarrassing fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 9-6. It wasn’t just that they were outschemed or outplayed or outcoached, they were outmatched on every level....
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens promote Nick Boyle to 53-man roster; make a handful of other roster moves - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore finally has one of their top assets back on offense and make a few more transactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 29-27 win over the Bears - Behind the Steel Curtain
It was a sloppy, ugly game that the Steelers find a way to pull out.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
New expectations proving too tough for Bengals to match - Cincy Jungle
Oh how the hype has evaporated.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Bengals get creamed 41-16 - Dawgs By Nature
The Battle for Ohio was a good one
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Dolphins - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about a beautiful day of football.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
ESPN Stats: Titans Win over Rams puts them in elite company over past 15 years - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars DE Josh Allen makes history during first half vs. Bills - Big Cat Country
Josh Allen sacks Josh Allen.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 9 vs. Jets - Stampede Blue
Best Decisions
Playcalling in the first 3 quarters
After getting a ton of criticism (some warranted, some not) because of the playcalling in the crucial game against the Titans, Reich responded...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Pat Shurmur dialed up the best playcalling of the year - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos had no legit plan for the week and Pat Shurmur just called the game with what was working. And it worked out really well.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Week 9 Winners and Losers: Herbert bounces back as TEs show out in Philly - Bolts From The Blue
If you were 6’3 or taller, you probably had a good game on Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Thoughts on impact of Damon Arnette release - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock may be on the hook for this
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense see momentum from final drive vs. Packers - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs couldn’t get their offense going until it mattered most against the Packers.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Raiders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Run game, defense lead a Giants’ victory - Big Blue View
Let’s go through who deserves praise, and who does not
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
DeVonta Smith’s emergence highlights Jalen Reagor’s struggles - Bleeding Green Nation
Smith’s solid rookie campaign spotlights a difficult first two seasons for last year’s first round pick.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy showed the right kind of honesty after the Broncos beat the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys’ resilience is being tested.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Of all the things seemingly wrong with Washington; the team got one thing right this off-season. - Hogs Haven
Jonathan Allen is having an All-Pro caliber season, Washington made the right call re-signing him.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
A modest proposal for Aaron Rodgers - Acme Packing Company
You have some obvious flaws in your game that I can help with.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions shaking up WR room: Tom Kennedy waived, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s role expanding - Pride Of Detroit
No, the open spot on the roster is not for Odell Beckham Jr.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2021 NFL Week 9: Justin Fields heated up at the end of Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first three quarters - Windy City Gridiron
Justin Fields struggled early but gave a spark of life to the Bears offense and a spark of hope for Bears fans in the second half.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Mike Zimmer and the Chewbacca Defense - Daily Norseman
Some things simply do not. . .make. . .sense.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The Post-Brees Saints’ Offense is Offensive - Canal Street Chronicles
And eight games into the season, there may not be a fix.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons’ Week 9 player of the game: Matt Ryan delivers vintage performance in the Superdome - The Falcoholic
Matt Ryan delivered against Atlanta’s most hated rival.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: The Panthers, McCaffrey, and a Catch-22 - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers are in a bind of their own making regarding Christian McCaffrey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Most surprising, disappointing Bucs at mid-season - Bucs Nation
At 6-2, the season has gone mostly well for Tampa. Which players have contributed more or less thus far?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Mike McGlinchey is out for the season with a torn quad; Jaylon Moore to take his place - Niners Nation
Jaylon Moore, you’re up.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Chase Edmonds will likely miss game against Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals are already dealing with a number of injury issues on the offensive side of the ball, so let’s add to it.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Injury Update Seahawks Russell Wilson cleared to play Week 10 v Packers - Field Gulls
Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Wisconsin to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. As noted here on Field Gulls just minutes earlier, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated Sunday that...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams trade history: Grading every deal under Les Snead since 2017 - Turf Show Times
From Sammy Watkins to Von Miller; the story of every trade of the Sean McVay era
Loading comments...