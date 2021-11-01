2021 Dolphins vs. Bills review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 8 performance against the Buffalo Bills was a lot better than their Week 2 showdown, but the result was essentially the same. The Bills pulled away late on Sunday to come away with the 26-11 win. Miami had opportunities early in the game to change the game, but a missed field goal and a lost fumble on a botched snap at the Bills’ five-yard line kept the game tied at three at the half and let Buffalo turn it on in the second half.
As we have done every during the 2021 season, we take a look today at the Dolphins through the snaps played by each player against the Bills. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.
Offense
2021 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 8
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 8
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|52
|9
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|272
|529
|51%
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|2
|65
|83
|52
|54
|1
|DNP
|DNP
|69
|0%
|257
|529
|49%
|QB
|Reid Sinnett
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|Waived
|--
|--
|--%
|0
|529
|0%
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|29
|45
|43
|12
|37
|25
|46
|40
|69
|58%
|277
|529
|52%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|11
|23
|5
|5
|11
|19
|22
|16
|69
|23%
|112
|529
|21%
|RB
|Patrick Laird
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|10
|69
|14%
|10
|529
|2%
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|9
|34
|35
|5
|25
|5
|IR
|69
|0%
|129
|529
|24%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|21
|47
|55
|36
|42
|49
|60
|67
|69
|97%
|377
|529
|71%
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Reserve/ COVID-19
|20
|28
|20
|21
|Inact
|51
|41
|69
|59%
|181
|529
|34%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|38
|22
|34
|21
|36
|58
|29
|29
|69
|42%
|267
|529
|50%
|TE
|Cethan Carter
|13
|16
|ST Only
|1
|5
|4
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|39
|529
|7%
|TE
|Hunter Long
|18
|Inact
|2
|Inact
|Inact
|9
|Inact
|Inact
|69
|0%
|29
|529
|5%
|WR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Traded
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--%
|17
|529
|3%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|43
|47
|73
|41
|43
|65
|61
|65
|69
|94%
|438
|529
|83%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|45
|55
|64
|47
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|63
|69
|91%
|274
|529
|52%
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|3
|5
|19
|8
|69
|12%
|35
|529
|7%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|7
|16
|24
|2
|14
|68
|39
|4
|69
|6%
|174
|529
|33%
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|22
|41
|Inact
|25
|12
|23
|3
|2
|69
|3%
|128
|529
|24%
|WR
|Preston Williams
|Inact
|22
|Inact
|Inact
|40
|Inact
|30
|Inact
|69
|0%
|92
|529
|17%
|WR
|Will Fuller V
|Susp
|Inact
|51
|14
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|0%
|65
|529
|12%
|WR
|Kirk Merritt
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|69
|0%
|0
|529
|0%
|OL
|Robert Hunt
|54
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|529
|529
|100%
|OL
|Jesse Davis
|54
|45
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|500
|529
|95%
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|54
|29
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|484
|529
|91%
|OL
|Austin Jackson
|ST Only
|74
|83
|52
|54
|70
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|475
|529
|90%
|OL
|Austin Reiter
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|Saints PS
|DNP
|DNP
|73
|69
|69
|100%
|142
|529
|27%
|OL
|Michael Deiter
|54
|74
|83
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|IR
|69
|0%
|211
|529
|40%
|OL
|Greg Mancz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|54
|70
|Inact
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|176
|529
|33%
|OL
|Solomon Kindley
|54
|67
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|69
|0%
|121
|529
|23%
|OL
|Robert Jones
|DNP
|7
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|69
|0%
|7
|529
|1%
|OL
|Greg Little
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|69
|0%
|0
|529
|0%
|OL
|Cameron Tom
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|PS
|69
|0%
|0
|529
|0%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|1
|D Only
|D Only
|D Only
|69
|0%
|1
|529
|0%
Tua Tagovailoa played all the snaps at quarterback, which is not a surprise. Jacoby Brissett served as the backup but did not make an appearance. Tagovailoa did not have a great game and never seemed to be fully in charge of the offense - completely obvious as the team continued to have wide receivers lined up wrong and tight end Mike Gesicki getting more and more frustrated every time it happened.
At running back, Myles Gaskin played 58 percent of the game (40 of 69 snaps). Even with Malcolm Brown added to the injured reserve list, Salvon Ahmed only played 16 snaps. Patrick Laird was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster this week and he appeared in 10 snaps.
Gesicki played nearly every snap on Sunday, just missing two plays. Adam Shaheen was on the field for 41 snaps, putting him on the field for nearly 60 percent of the game. Durham Smythe played 42 percent of the game. Cethan Carter was on special teams duty again, while Hunter Long was inactive for the game.
DeVante Parker returned this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Paker played 63 snaps, just behind rookie Jaylen Waddle’s 65 snaps played. Both receivers topped 90 percent, while the next closest wide receiver was Isaiah Ford, who played eight snaps for a 12-percent game share. Mack Hollins appeared on the field four times while Albert Wilson was in the game for just two plays. Preston Williams was inactive for the game and did not travel to Buffalo due to a disciplinary reason.
The offensive line remained the same as in Week 7, with Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Austin Reiter at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. They all played all 69 snaps.
Defense
2021 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 8 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 5 Played Snaps
|Week 6 Played Snaps
|Week 7 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Played Snaps
|Week 8 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 8 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|DL
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|48
|47
|63
|37
|37
|41
|42
|60
|73
|82%
|375
|570
|66%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|42
|44
|58
|46
|46
|46
|43
|48
|73
|66%
|373
|570
|65%
|DL
|Adam Butler
|48
|47
|41
|33
|38
|26
|31
|41
|73
|56%
|305
|570
|54%
|DL
|Raekwon Davis
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|39
|36
|33
|25
|73
|34%
|138
|570
|24%
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|28
|33
|42
|39
|32
|29
|26
|14
|73
|19%
|243
|570
|43%
|DL
|John Jenkins
|45
|18
|47
|49
|Inact
|7
|Inact
|Inact
|73
|0%
|166
|570
|29%
|DL
|Jabaal Sheard
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|13
|PS
|PS
|PS
|73
|0%
|13
|570
|2%
|LB
|Duke Riley
|1
|2
|1
|ST Only
|8
|1
|6
|67
|73
|92%
|86
|570
|15%
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|22
|18
|49
|29
|57
|54
|15
|61
|73
|84%
|305
|570
|54%
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|36
|19
|47
|50
|44
|31
|44
|49
|73
|67%
|320
|570
|56%
|LB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|53
|46
|34
|44
|34
|47
|48
|35
|73
|48%
|341
|570
|60%
|LB
|Brennan Scarlett
|26
|20
|18
|28
|10
|8
|18
|7
|73
|10%
|135
|570
|24%
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|36
|8
|5
|19
|17
|15
|53
|4
|73
|5%
|157
|570
|28%
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|74
|63
|83
|71
|66
|65
|10
|Inact
|73
|0%
|432
|570
|76%
|LB
|Vince Biegel
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|PS
|DNP
|73
|0%
|0
|570
|0%
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|75
|62
|80
|71
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|73
|100%
|486
|570
|85%
|CB
|Byron Jones
|75
|62
|77
|25
|62
|Inact
|63
|73
|73
|100%
|437
|570
|77%
|CB
|Nik Needham
|35
|2
|57
|51
|56
|41
|24
|49
|73
|67%
|315
|570
|55%
|CB
|Justin Coleman
|2
|49
|25
|37
|12
|66
|ST Only
|20
|73
|27%
|211
|570
|37%
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|Inact
|Inact
|66
|Inact
|DNP
|73
|0%
|66
|570
|12%
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|DNP
|DNP
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|570
|0%
|CB
|Jamal Perry
|ST Only
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|0
|570
|0%
|CB
|Elijah Campbell
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|0
|570
|0%
|S
|Jevon Holland
|24
|50
|42
|19
|72
|66
|63
|73
|73
|100%
|409
|570
|72%
|S
|Brandon Jones
|11
|41
|36
|2
|55
|48
|39
|70
|73
|96%
|302
|570
|53%
|S
|Eric Rowe
|65
|26
|65
|61
|22
|19
|44
|22
|73
|30%
|324
|570
|57%
|S
|Jason McCourty
|74
|58
|41
|70
|27
|14
|28
|IR
|73
|0%
|312
|570
|55%
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|6
|ST Only
|ST Only
|ST Only
|73
|0%
|7
|570
|1%
|S
|Sheldrick Redwine
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|NYJ PS
|CAR PS
|CAR PS
|Inact
|73
|0%
|0
|570
|0%
There was not a lot of surprises on the defensive line, where Emmanuel Ogbah was on the field for 60 snaps followed by Christian Wilkins at 48 plays. Those two typically play the most among the group, though Ogbah’s snap count was a jump of 18 snaps from the week before. Adam Butler played 41 snaps while Raekwon Davis played 25 snaps and Zach Sieler was on the field for 14 plays. John Jenkins was inactive for the contest.
The linebackers saw the biggest shakeup as Jerome Baker was inactive due to injury this week. A player who appears on nearly every snap during the season suddenly not being on the field leads to major changes. The first of those was Duke Riley, who had played 19 defensive snaps on the year, then played 67 on Sunday to lead the group. Jaelan Phillips was second in snaps, on the field for 61 plays. Elandon Roberts was next with 49 snaps played. Just below half the game played was Andrew Van Ginkel, who was on the field for 35 plays. Brennan Scarlett was on the field for just seven snaps, while Sam Eguavoen was on the field for four plays. Vince Biegel was elevated for the game but did not play.
The cornerback position was again led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom played 63 of the 73 available snaps. Nik Needham appeared on 49 plays, while Justin Coleman had 20 defensive snaps on the day. Noah Igbinoghene was active for the game but did not play, while Trill Williams was inactive. Elijah Campbell and Jamal Perry, who was elevated for the game marking the second time the team has used the practice squad elevation on him this year (he was also elevated once using a COVID-19 elevation), both only played on special teams.
At safety, Jevon Holland played all 73 snaps, while Brandon Jones missed just three plays. Eric Rowe was on the field for 22 snaps. Clayton Fejedelem played on special teams. Sheldrick Redwine was signed last week and was inactive for the game.
