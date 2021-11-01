2021 Dolphins vs. Bills review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 8 performance against the Buffalo Bills was a lot better than their Week 2 showdown, but the result was essentially the same. The Bills pulled away late on Sunday to come away with the 26-11 win. Miami had opportunities early in the game to change the game, but a missed field goal and a lost fumble on a botched snap at the Bills’ five-yard line kept the game tied at three at the half and let Buffalo turn it on in the second half.

As we have done every during the 2021 season, we take a look today at the Dolphins through the snaps played by each player against the Bills. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 8 Total Snaps Percent Week 8 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 8 Total Snaps Percent Week 8 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total QB Tua Tagovailoa 52 9 IR IR IR 69 73 69 69 100% 272 529 51% QB Jacoby Brissett 2 65 83 52 54 1 DNP DNP 69 0% 257 529 49% QB Reid Sinnett PS PS DNP DNP DNP Inact Waived -- -- --% 0 529 0% RB Myles Gaskin 29 45 43 12 37 25 46 40 69 58% 277 529 52% RB Salvon Ahmed 11 23 5 5 11 19 22 16 69 23% 112 529 21% RB Patrick Laird PS PS PS PS PS PS PS 10 69 14% 10 529 2% RB Malcolm Brown 16 9 34 35 5 25 5 IR 69 0% 129 529 24% TE Mike Gesicki 21 47 55 36 42 49 60 67 69 97% 377 529 71% TE Adam Shaheen Reserve/ COVID-19 20 28 20 21 Inact 51 41 69 59% 181 529 34% TE Durham Smythe 38 22 34 21 36 58 29 29 69 42% 267 529 50% TE Cethan Carter 13 16 ST Only 1 5 4 ST Only 69 0% 39 529 7% TE Hunter Long 18 Inact 2 Inact Inact 9 Inact Inact 69 0% 29 529 5% WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 7 7 2 1 Traded -- -- -- -- --% 17 529 3% WR Jaylen Waddle 43 47 73 41 43 65 61 65 69 94% 438 529 83% WR DeVante Parker 45 55 64 47 Inact Inact Inact 63 69 91% 274 529 52% WR Isaiah Ford PS PS PS PS 3 5 19 8 69 12% 35 529 7% WR Mack Hollins 7 16 24 2 14 68 39 4 69 6% 174 529 33% WR Albert Wilson 22 41 Inact 25 12 23 3 2 69 3% 128 529 24% WR Preston Williams Inact 22 Inact Inact 40 Inact 30 Inact 69 0% 92 529 17% WR Will Fuller V Susp Inact 51 14 IR IR IR IR 69 0% 65 529 12% WR Kirk Merritt PS PS PS PS PS DNP PS PS 69 0% 0 529 0% OL Robert Hunt 54 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 69 100% 529 529 100% OL Jesse Davis 54 45 83 52 54 70 73 69 69 100% 500 529 95% OL Liam Eichenberg 54 29 83 52 54 70 73 69 69 100% 484 529 91% OL Austin Jackson ST Only 74 83 52 54 70 73 69 69 100% 475 529 90% OL Austin Reiter Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS Saints PS DNP DNP 73 69 69 100% 142 529 27% OL Michael Deiter 54 74 83 IR IR IR IR IR 69 0% 211 529 40% OL Greg Mancz DNP DNP DNP 52 54 70 Inact ST Only 69 0% 176 529 33% OL Solomon Kindley 54 67 ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only 69 0% 121 529 23% OL Robert Jones DNP 7 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 69 0% 7 529 1% OL Greg Little Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact 69 0% 0 529 0% OL Cameron Tom PS PS PS DNP PS PS DNP PS 69 0% 0 529 0% DL Christian Wilkins D Only D Only D Only D Only 1 D Only D Only D Only 69 0% 1 529 0%

Tua Tagovailoa played all the snaps at quarterback, which is not a surprise. Jacoby Brissett served as the backup but did not make an appearance. Tagovailoa did not have a great game and never seemed to be fully in charge of the offense - completely obvious as the team continued to have wide receivers lined up wrong and tight end Mike Gesicki getting more and more frustrated every time it happened.

At running back, Myles Gaskin played 58 percent of the game (40 of 69 snaps). Even with Malcolm Brown added to the injured reserve list, Salvon Ahmed only played 16 snaps. Patrick Laird was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster this week and he appeared in 10 snaps.

Gesicki played nearly every snap on Sunday, just missing two plays. Adam Shaheen was on the field for 41 snaps, putting him on the field for nearly 60 percent of the game. Durham Smythe played 42 percent of the game. Cethan Carter was on special teams duty again, while Hunter Long was inactive for the game.

DeVante Parker returned this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Paker played 63 snaps, just behind rookie Jaylen Waddle’s 65 snaps played. Both receivers topped 90 percent, while the next closest wide receiver was Isaiah Ford, who played eight snaps for a 12-percent game share. Mack Hollins appeared on the field four times while Albert Wilson was in the game for just two plays. Preston Williams was inactive for the game and did not travel to Buffalo due to a disciplinary reason.

The offensive line remained the same as in Week 7, with Liam Eichenberg at left tackle, Austin Jackson at left guard, Austin Reiter at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, and Jesse Davis at right tackle. They all played all 69 snaps.

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 8 Total Snaps Percent Week 8 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 5 Played Snaps Week 6 Played Snaps Week 7 Played Snaps Week 8 Played Snaps Week 8 Total Snaps Percent Week 8 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total DL Emmanuel Ogbah 48 47 63 37 37 41 42 60 73 82% 375 570 66% DL Christian Wilkins 42 44 58 46 46 46 43 48 73 66% 373 570 65% DL Adam Butler 48 47 41 33 38 26 31 41 73 56% 305 570 54% DL Raekwon Davis 5 IR IR IR 39 36 33 25 73 34% 138 570 24% DL Zach Sieler 28 33 42 39 32 29 26 14 73 19% 243 570 43% DL John Jenkins 45 18 47 49 Inact 7 Inact Inact 73 0% 166 570 29% DL Jabaal Sheard PS PS PS PS 13 PS PS PS 73 0% 13 570 2% LB Duke Riley 1 2 1 ST Only 8 1 6 67 73 92% 86 570 15% LB Jaelan Phillips 22 18 49 29 57 54 15 61 73 84% 305 570 54% LB Elandon Roberts 36 19 47 50 44 31 44 49 73 67% 320 570 56% LB Andrew Van Ginkel 53 46 34 44 34 47 48 35 73 48% 341 570 60% LB Brennan Scarlett 26 20 18 28 10 8 18 7 73 10% 135 570 24% LB Sam Eguavoen 36 8 5 19 17 15 53 4 73 5% 157 570 28% LB Jerome Baker 74 63 83 71 66 65 10 Inact 73 0% 432 570 76% LB Vince Biegel -- -- -- -- -- -- PS DNP 73 0% 0 570 0% CB Xavien Howard 75 62 80 71 62 Inact 63 73 73 100% 486 570 85% CB Byron Jones 75 62 77 25 62 Inact 63 73 73 100% 437 570 77% CB Nik Needham 35 2 57 51 56 41 24 49 73 67% 315 570 55% CB Justin Coleman 2 49 25 37 12 66 ST Only 20 73 27% 211 570 37% CB Noah Igbinoghene Inact Inact ST Only Inact Inact 66 Inact DNP 73 0% 66 570 12% CB Trill Williams Inact Inact Inact Inact Inact DNP DNP Inact 73 0% 0 570 0% CB Jamal Perry ST Only ST Only PS PS PS PS PS ST Only 73 0% 0 570 0% CB Elijah Campbell Inact Inact Inact ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only ST Only 73 0% 0 570 0% S Jevon Holland 24 50 42 19 72 66 63 73 73 100% 409 570 72% S Brandon Jones 11 41 36 2 55 48 39 70 73 96% 302 570 53% S Eric Rowe 65 26 65 61 22 19 44 22 73 30% 324 570 57% S Jason McCourty 74 58 41 70 27 14 28 IR 73 0% 312 570 55% S Clayton Fejedelem ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 6 ST Only ST Only ST Only 73 0% 7 570 1% S Sheldrick Redwine NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS NYJ PS CAR PS CAR PS Inact 73 0% 0 570 0%

There was not a lot of surprises on the defensive line, where Emmanuel Ogbah was on the field for 60 snaps followed by Christian Wilkins at 48 plays. Those two typically play the most among the group, though Ogbah’s snap count was a jump of 18 snaps from the week before. Adam Butler played 41 snaps while Raekwon Davis played 25 snaps and Zach Sieler was on the field for 14 plays. John Jenkins was inactive for the contest.

The linebackers saw the biggest shakeup as Jerome Baker was inactive due to injury this week. A player who appears on nearly every snap during the season suddenly not being on the field leads to major changes. The first of those was Duke Riley, who had played 19 defensive snaps on the year, then played 67 on Sunday to lead the group. Jaelan Phillips was second in snaps, on the field for 61 plays. Elandon Roberts was next with 49 snaps played. Just below half the game played was Andrew Van Ginkel, who was on the field for 35 plays. Brennan Scarlett was on the field for just seven snaps, while Sam Eguavoen was on the field for four plays. Vince Biegel was elevated for the game but did not play.

The cornerback position was again led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom played 63 of the 73 available snaps. Nik Needham appeared on 49 plays, while Justin Coleman had 20 defensive snaps on the day. Noah Igbinoghene was active for the game but did not play, while Trill Williams was inactive. Elijah Campbell and Jamal Perry, who was elevated for the game marking the second time the team has used the practice squad elevation on him this year (he was also elevated once using a COVID-19 elevation), both only played on special teams.

At safety, Jevon Holland played all 73 snaps, while Brandon Jones missed just three plays. Eric Rowe was on the field for 22 snaps. Clayton Fejedelem played on special teams. Sheldrick Redwine was signed last week and was inactive for the game.