Dolphins favored over Texans as Week 9 odds open

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season yesterday with their second loss to the Buffalo Bills this year, and seventh-straight loss to their AFC East division rivals. Miami is 30th in the league in offense (301.9 yards per game), 28th in scoring offense (17.3 points per game), 32nd in defense (406.9 yards per game allowed), and 29th in scoring defense (29.1 points per game allowed). They have been outscored by 95 points so far this season. To say they are having a miserable season is an understatement.

And yet, heading into Week 9, they are actually the favorite in their upcoming game. And, they are favored by a touchdown, according to the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins are hosting the Houston Texans this weekend. Houston is also 1-7 on the year and is one of two teams with a worse point differential than Miami. The Texans had been outscored by 122 points on the year, are 31st in offense (281.1 yards per game), 32nd in scoring offense (14.9 points per game), 29th in defense (401.4 yards per game allowed), and 31st in scoring defense (30.1 points per game allowed). In other words, Miami may actually be able to pull off a win this weekend.

Both Houston and Miami won in Week 1 this year and are now on a seven-game losing streak. They are the bottom two teams in the AFC, with the Texans edging ahead of Miami based on AFC win percentage (Houston 1-4, Miami 1-5). A win on Sunday for the Dolphins could set them up for a mini-run back toward respectability. Their next six weeks include games against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), at the New York Jets (2-5), versus the Carolina Panthers (4-4), versus the New York Giants (2-5), their bye week, and versus the Jets again. Other than the Ravens and maybe the Panthers, the Dolphins could be favored in each game.

Or it could all continue to fall apart in South Florida.

But, whatever the case, at least for now, the Dolphins have opened as a touchdown favorite over the Texans.