Report: Texans increased trade demands for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson hit a snag last week, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The Dolphins are believed to be the only team in the bidding for Watson, who has demanded a trade from the Houston Texans but also is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, along with criminal investigations into some of those allegations. However, the Texans saw an opportunity this past week to increase their demands for the draft-pick compensation to be returned to them should a trade happen.

If the Dolphins are to make a trade, they are believed to want Watson to settle the civil lawsuits first. The Texans “caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled,” Florio wrote on Sunday. He added that, with that possibility, Houston’s “prove for Watson went up.”

Florio continued, “The increased demands caused the talks to crater.”

Reports on Sunday also indicated the Texans were preparing to hold on to Watson through Tuesday’s trade deadline, reopening trade negotiations after the season in order to try to get more teams involved in the bidding. Florio’s report also could back up this idea as the Texans clearly are looking to get more back for Watson than what Miami is currently comfortable in sending them. By making sure the Dolphins know they are willing to hold on to Watson could be a way for them to try to force Miami into meeting their new demands.

The drama surrounding any potential trade by Miami for Watson will end on Tuesday, at least for the remainder of the season. Either the Dolphins and Texans will finalize a deal by the 4pm ET deadline tomorrow or they will not. If they do not, there is no more need to discuss the potential deal, at least until the season ends and the rumors can all start again.