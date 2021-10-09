2021 Week 5 Primer: Dolphins vs Buccaneers - Stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins need to find a spark to turn around a rough start to the 2021 NFL season, and if it is going to come in Week 5, it is going to come against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami’s old nemesis, quarterback Tom Brady. Can Miami overcome the odds to pull off the upset? Will Brady crush the Dolphins as he used to do with the New England Patriots?

The Dolphins have struggled to find any rhythm this year, especially on offense. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, starting his third straight game as Tua Tagovailoa recovers from broken ribs, has spent too much time checking down in the passing attack, not looking for the deep pass until it is too late in the game to make any real difference. The defense is still creating takeaways, but they are on the field way too much, given the offense’s struggles, and they are wearing down throughout the game.

Despite winning three of their first four game, the Buccaneers have not looked as sharp as they did last year. Could playing a struggling Dolphins team provide Tampa Bay with the spark they may need to get moving back toward a second-straight Super Bowl appearance?

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Date/Time: Oct. 10, 2021 / 1pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Series Leader: Buccaneers lead 6-5

Streak: Buccaneers won five of past six

Coaches vs. Opponent: Brian Flores (0-0), Bruce Arians (0-1)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Jim Nantes, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson); NFL Sunday Ticket Channel 707

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor. Sirius channels: 106 (Bills), 119 (Dolphins); XM Channels: 803 (Bills), 819 (Dolphins)

SB Nation: Bucs Nation (@BucsNation)

Weather: Sunny, 85°F degrees

Odds: Buccaneers -10 | 48.0 O/U (via DraftKings Sports Book)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Dolphins notes:

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 20 of 30 atts. (66.7 pct.) for 199 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for season-high 107.5 rating, his 5th-career start with 2+ TD passes & 100+ rating. Passed for 251 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 93.6 rating in his only career start vs. TB (12/8/19 w/ Ind.).

Running back Malcolm Brown has TD in 2 of his past 3 on road vs. NFC South.

Running back Myles Gaskin has 4 TDs (2 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 5 on road. Aims for his 7th in row on road with 70+ scrimmage yards.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker had 4 catches for team-high 77 rec. yards & 1st rec. TD of season in Week 4. Has 50+ rec. yards in 7 of his past 8 on road. Amis for his 6th in row overall with 4+ receptions.

Tight end Mike Gesicki led team with 5 receptions & had 57 rec. yards & 1st TD catch of season last week. Aims for his 3rd in row 6+ catches & 50+ rec. yards. Since 2019, ranks 5th among TEs with 1,457 rec. yards.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle aims for his 3rd in row on road with 50+ rec. yards. Ranks 2nd among rookies in receptions (25) & 4th in rec. yards (200).

Cornerback Xavien Howard had PD last week. Has 9 PD & 3 INTs in his past 6 on road. Had TFL & PD in last meeting.

Cornerback Byron Jones aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TFL & PD. Aims for his 6th in row overall with PD.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TFL.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had sack last week. Had 1.5 sacks & 2 PD in his only career game vs. TB (10/21/18 w/ Cle.).

Defensive back Jason McCourty had season-high 8 tackles in Week 4.

Buccaneers notes:

Quarterback Tom Brady became league’s all-time leading passer (80,560 yards) in Week 4. Has 70 TDs (67 pass, 3 rush) in 35 career starts vs. Mia. Aims for his 5th in row vs. Mia. with 2+ TD passes. Has 2+ TD passes in 8 of his past 9 at home. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 4+ TD passes.

Running back Leonard Fournette had season-high 138 scrimmage yards (91 rush, 47 rec.) in Week 4. Had rush TD in only career game vs. Mia. (12/23/18 w/ Jax.).

Running back Ronald Jones had 1st rush TD of season last week.

Wide receiver Mike Evans had 7 receptions for team-high 75 yards in Week 4. Aims for his 4th in row with 5+ catches & 75+ rec. yards. Had 5 receptions for 92 yards in last meeting. Has 5 rec. TDs in his past 6 at home.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown had 7 catches for 63 yards last week. Has rec. TD in 2 of his 3 career games vs. Mia. Has 899 career catches & can become fastest player to 900 receptions (143 games).

Wide receiver Chris Godwin had 55 rec. yards in Week 4. Aims for his 4th in row at home with TD catch.

Linebacker Lavonte David had TFL & PD last week. Since 2012, ranks 3rd in NFL with 129 TFL. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Mia. & 13th in row at home with 7+ tackles.

Linebacker Devin White aims for his 8th in row at home with 6+ tackles.

Linebacker Shaquille Barrett had 2nd sack of season last week. Has 4 sacks in his past 3 at home.

Rookie linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had 1st 2 career sacks in Week 4.

Cornerback Richard Sherman had 6th-career FR in TB debut last week. Leads active players with 36 career INTs.