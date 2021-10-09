NFL 2021 Week 5 winners picks: Straight up, spread, and over/under

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, which means it is time for the contributors here on The Phinsider to make some winners picks. All season long, we run a weekly straight-up winners pool, making a pick for every game from Week 1 through to the Super Bowl.

Our focus throughout the season is on straight-up winners, but that does not stop us from making picks against the spread and over/under picks as well. If you could like to see those, just click on the tabs on the top of the chart below.

Last week, Kevin Nogle finished Week 4 with a 12-4 record, giving him our top spot for the week. Just behind him at 11-5 were Marek Brave, Justin Hier, and James McKinney. Josh Houtz came in at 9-6, having not made a pick for the Thursday night game. CT Smith finished at .500 with an 8-8 week.

Our 2021 season standings now look like:

Marek Brave 44-20 (68.8%)

Kevin Nogle 44-20 (68.8%)

Josh Houtz 40-23 (63.5%)

Justin Hier 39-25 (60.9 %)

James McKinney 38-25 (60.3%)

CT Smith did not have picks for the majority of Week 2, so he is not in the overall standings, but he has about a mid-pack wining percentage among our writers:

CT Smith 31-18 (63.2%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. And, as always, thank you to Tallysight for hooking us up with this widget: