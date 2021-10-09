Dolphins activate Raekwon Davis; elevate Isaiah Ford and Jabaal Sheard for Sunday’s matchup vs Buccaneers

Before the Miami Dolphins traveled north to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team had to make a few critical decisions regarding their 53-man roster.

Earlier in the week, the team placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve. In addition, reports throughout the week suggested the team would (eventually) elevate second-year defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.

According to the Miami Dolphins, the team not only activated their starting defensive tackle for their week five matchup, but they also elevated EDGE Jabaal Sheard and wide receiver Isaiah Ford for Sunday’s matchup.

Davis should help the Dolphins run defense, which has disappointed early on, allowing 136.8 yards per game. Sure, the linebackers are probably more to blame for the opposition’s success on the ground (considering how well Miami’s interior defensive line has graded out. And additionally, how well Ogbah, AVG, and Phillips have looked at times), but getting Davis back in the lineup will certainly help.

And we all know how excited Flores will be to have his young nose tackle back in the lineup.

However, one of the more intriguing moves (IMO) is Miami elevating veteran pass-rusher Jabaal Sheard to the 53-man roster. As Jake and I discussed on our recent episode of Phinsider Radio, the Dolphins will need to pressure Tom Brady if they want to stand any chance at upsetting the defending Super Bowl Champs. So, elevating a guy that has previous success sacking some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL seems like the right thing to do.

Miami chose to protect Sheard in previous weeks, so it seemed like only a matter of time before Brian Flores let the 11-year veteran, with over 400+ tackles and 53 sacks in his career, do his thing—and prove his worth in Miami.

The more head-scratching move (and yes, this is coming from a lifelong #FordGangGang fan) is why the team chose to activate Ford over the younger, more dynamic (in our opinion) wide receiver in Kirk Merritt.

Perhaps it’s because he brings value as a pass-blocker, or maybe because he’s a seasoned veteran and can do all the little things right. Whatever it is, Miami needs a spark on offense, and I don’t know if that’s something Isaiah Ford is capable of.

#dolphins WR @iaf_1 caught 6/9 targets for 92 yards in miami's 22-21 loss to the jets on sunday. and with injuries to both devante parker and albert wilson, the 23-year old WR stepped up in a big way.



here's a look at isaiah ford's breakout game. #finsup pic.twitter.com/r5BhgFmhPz — josh houtz (@houtz) December 10, 2019

Whatever the case, the Dolphins have to play a near-perfect game if they want to upset the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions. But as we’ve seen time and time again, if there’s any team that can get to Tom Brady and force him to make mistakes, it’s the Miami Dolphins.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins activating Raekwon Davis? Do you think he can help Miami’s run defense? Do you believe Jabaal Sheard can help get to Tom Brady and do you think Isaiah Ford can finally be a difference-maker? Let us know in the comments section below!