Dolphins vs Buccaneers 2021 television coverage map for Week 5

The Miami Dolphins head across the state of Florida this weekend to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled to open the 2021 season, dropping three of their first four games and looking lost on offense for much of the year. The Buccaneers are coming off their Super Bowl championship 2020 season, with, basically, the same roster as they had last year.

Tampa Bay has not looked as dominant as they were last year, but they are still a dangerous team, especially for a Dolphins team needing to prove themselves. The Dolphins have only opened the playbook and taken deep shots late in games over the past couple of weeks. Miami cannot afford to come out flat early in this game, then think they are going to turn it on at the end and make yet another come back attempt.

This game is going to be seen by a larger portion of the country than recent games involving the Dolphins. The Tampa Bay effect pushes this game outside of just the local markets, as we have seen for Miami’s last few games, and it lands Miami with the top broadcast team for the weekend.

CBS will air the Dolphins at Buccaneers games throughout most of Florida, except in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and the western end of the panhandle that falls in the Mobile market. Outside of Florida, the game will air across portions of Alabama, Georgia, most of South Carolina, and along the coast of North Carolina. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, and most of New York will also get this game. The Indianapolis and Evansville, Indiana markets, through Louisville, Kentucky will also pick up the contest.

Moving west, most of Arkansas, half of Missouri, all of Kansas, most of Nebraska, all of South Dakota, half of North Dakota, and nearly all of Montana will pick up this contest. Idahos south of the panhandle will get the game, as ill portions of Oregon and Wyoming. Nearly all of Arizona and New Mexico will also get the Dolphins at Buccaneers, while small sections of Oklahoma, and the northern portions of the Texas panhandle over to Wichita Falls, as well as El Paso, will see the game.

Alaska and Hawaii will also broadcast this contest.

For the broadcast, CBS has Jim Nantes and Tony Romo set to call the game.

You can check out the CBS broadcast map for the early games here. The map is via 506Sports.com