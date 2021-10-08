The Splash Zone 10/8/21: Byron Jones Back At Practice

The Dolphins were without Bryon Jones at Wednesday's practice due to the cornerback dealing with a quad and Achilles injury. But we got some good news yesterday when Jones was back at practice and this defense is going to need all the help it can get on Sunday when they take on the Buccaneers. Raekwon Davis also practiced again after being designated to return to practice. Having Davis back would be a big boost for a defense that hasn’t been living up to last year’s standards.

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has time to prove himself, silence doubters | Miami Herald

Bulletin: Tua Tagovailoa isn’t Justin Herbert. No duh. That doesn’t mean the Miami Dolphins’ maligned young quarterback won’t ascend to a bright future. In fact, Tagovailoa might be the least of Miami’s problems right now.

Can Dolphins Get Season Back On Track Against Bucs? ‘It’s A Tall Order’ States NFL Analyst Trent Green – CBS Miami

NFL On CBS analyst Trent Green will be tackling the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday and predicts it is going to be tough for Brian Flores and his team to get their season back on track after a 1-3 start.

Analysts, former NFL executives bash Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Former league executives and TV commentators offer pointed criticism of the Miami Dolphins. And media notes, including on NBA and MLB coverage and ESPN anchor Sage Steele’s comments

