Dolphins vs Buccaneers 2021 injury report Week 5 - Thursday

Today is Thursday, which means we get an updated injury report for this weekend’s contest between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s Thursday’s official injury report, according to the Miami Dolphins.

Wednesday, cornerback Byron Jones was one of Miami’s standout players that landed on the team’s injury report. Now, all-pro cornerback Xavien Howard finds himself on the list. Which, if you do the math, doesn’t seem like the most fantastic thing facing a red-hot Buccaneers offense this weekend.

Losing your two top corners is less than ideal at 1-3 and a matchup vs. the defending Super Bowl Champs and Tom Brady on the horizon. Tampa’s top wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, have combined for 576 yards and four touchdowns this season. And with Tom Brady smelling blood in the water, any replacement could be in for a long day.

Speaking of replacement, while I have faith in Nik Needham, I’d rather not see Noah Igbinoghene or Justin Coleman get significant playing time. So, here’s to hoping this was nothing more than the team taking extra precautions with two of their most important players.

(Note: Byron Jones did return to practice, so that is a step in the right direction)

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker also appeared on the injury report with a shoulder and hamstring injury. Miami’s receiving corps is already without Will Fuller, who was placed on injured reserve. And the team traded Jakeem Grant to the Bears for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick earlier this week.

The Buccaneers look to be without their tight end Rob Gronkowski and playmaking safety (that the Dolphins should’ve drafted) Antoine Winfield Jr. for Sunday’s matchup. Both players DID NOT PARTICIPATE for the second straight week.

Ultimately, what matters most is what the injury report reads tomorrow.

Are you concerned with Miami’s secondary heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Do you think the Dolphins have a legit chance vs. the Buccaneers? What are your expectations from the offense? Let us know in the comments section below!