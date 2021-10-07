The Splash Zone 10/7/21: Will Fuller Placed On Injured Reserve

Yesterday, the Dolphins placed wide receiver, Will Fuller, on injured reserve. On Sunday against the Colts, Fuller broke a finger and was expected to be week-to-week. Being placed on IR means Fuller will have to wait 3 weeks to be activated to the main roster. It hasn’t been an ideal start for the receiver after joining the team this past offseason through free agency.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores spent 15 years working in New England, which means he spent 15 years working alongside Tom Brady. He saw every trick teams threw at the Patriots in that span, saw how Brady handled every challenge.

The Miami Dolphins are a young team, trying to rebound from a rough start to the season and looking to regain the momentum with which they ended last year. At 1-3, the Dolphins need players to step...