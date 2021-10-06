PQOTD-Building the Ulitmate Miami Dolphins Roster Phinsider Style Edition-Place Kickers!

So the polling to select our two starting runningbacks has ended and the two players that will move onto our all-time Miami Dolphins roster are-

Larry Csonka- Csonka came in second in our voting with 35 percent of the overall vote or 251 out of 713 votes.

Ricky Williams- Williams easily won the vote with a resounding 60 percent of all votes cast or 426 of 713 votes.

I have a thought on both of these former Dolphins greats. One, as it applies to Csonka, imagine if he and the rest of the crew did not fly the coop early for the promise of a bigger payday in another league that was destined to fail, how many more Super Bowls Miami could have been in and or won in the early to mid-1970s? The second one as it applies to Williams, imagine if he had ever been able to get his head together, not smoke weed while playing and then not be run into the ground to the point where he just wanted to quit by one head coach, what could he have done with his career? He was the most dominant player on the field by a long shot in a lot of games that he played in. He was damn near unstoppable at times. He would have certainly, barring some serious injury, gone down as one of the best backs to ever play in the NFL and would have been a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. But as is so often the story with the Miami Dolphins, it’s a history with a long list of what-ifs...

Before we head into nominations for the next round let’s look at where we are at this point with building our roster-

Head Coach - Don Shula

- Jake Scott and Dick Anderson Offensive Tackles- Richmond Webb and Jake Long

- Larry Little and Bob Kuechenberg Defensive Ends- Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake

So now we move onto the next position and since we have run out of offensive and defensive players we now move onto Special teams. This leaves us with a place kicker, punter, and long snapper. As with quarterback and head coach, as odd as it might seem to some long snapper is another position that might just be an assumption. So I will add a poll tonight to see if you even think that we need to nominate and vote for that position but this will still serve as a nominations post. As in the past, I will list some top names but by no means do you have to select your nominations from this following list. Please, feel free to do your own research on anyone on this list or anyone else that played the position in their time with the Dolphins. Please also feel free to make the argument for why and who you picked in the comments below. The following list is not ranked but simply organized in alphabetical order by last names.

But first our poll-

