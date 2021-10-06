Dolphins place wide receiver Will Fuller on injured reserve

The team announced earlier today that the Miami Dolphins are placing wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve.

Roster Moves | We have placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2021

Fuller left Sunday’s matchup late in the second quarter after a low throw from Jacoby Brissett. Test results would later indicate that Fuller had broken his finger.

low throw bro pic.twitter.com/8LOpu1HMO8 — josh houtz (@houtz) October 3, 2021

This move means the team will be without one of their top free-agent acquisitions for this weekend’s matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fuller will also miss Miami’s week six matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and week seven vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

This offseason, the 27-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the team but has been disappointing early on, recording only four catches for 26 yards through the first four weeks of the season.

The team must now decide which player steps up in his absence.

DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle will remain a focal point of the Dolphins’ offense. But with Jakeem Grant out of the picture, will Albert Wilson see more playing time? Maybe, Preston Williams gets his chance to shine? Isaiah Ford or Kirk Merritt?

Whoever the next-man-up is, the Dolphins will hope to exploit a week five matchup that pits Miami’s struggling offense against one of the more depleted secondaries in the NFL. #LetBrissettCook. ;) (I'm kidding)

What are your thoughts on wide receiver Will Fuller heading to I.R? Which player do you hope steps up in his absence? Do the Dolphins have any chance at beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!