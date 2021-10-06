Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
On a night that was all about Tom Brady, Mac Jones stole the show - Pats Pulpit
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Marcus Maye facing multiple charges and a civil lawsuit stemming from a DUI arrest in February - Gang Green Nation
News surfaced overnight that Marcus Maye is facing a potential suspension following an incident in Florida in February. According to reports the incident occurred just days before the Jets decided...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills have two-game lead in East race - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s Week 4 and the Buffalo Bills have a two-game lead in the AFC East following their most recent win. With the New England Patriots playing Sunday night, we couldn’t update until the wee hours of...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Head Coach John Harbaugh responds to Broncos’ Vic Fangio comments on final playcall - Baltimore Beatdown
On to Indy
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers injury report lengthens after Week 4 loss to the Packers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a banged up team, and it is getting worse.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon injury news: Bengals RB may miss multiple games, including Packers - Cincy Jungle
Don’t expect to see Mixon play next Sunday.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Vikings try to play spoiler but fall short 14-7 - Dawgs By Nature
Important game for both franchises
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Bills (Enter The David Carr Zone) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the worst loss in Texans franchise history.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Next Gen Stats captures Titans’ pass protection woes - Music City Miracles
The Titans played an awful game up front in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was under constant duress and began looking shocked and afraid in the pocket. It’s tough...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Urban Meyer owns “stupid” decision made Friday night, Apologized to team, family - Big Cat Country
Following a viral video posited on Saturday night featuring Urban Meyer, the head coach apologizes to team, family.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts get first win in Miami, defeat Dolphins 27-17 - Stampede Blue
In a three-game hole, the Colts already have their backs against the wall to salvage the 2021 season. The condition of their roster doesn’t inspire confidence due to a ridiculous number of injuries...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Lock learning lessons from Teddy - Mile High Report
The backup quarterback noted that the starter has been a great mentor/teacher.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: James’ 1st INT of 2021 smothers any hope for late Raiders comeback - Bolts From The Blue
DJ called "Game!"
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders Injury News: Trayvon Mullen doubtful to return - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas will likely be down a starting cornerback
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
5 things we learned as Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles - Arrowhead Pride
Let’s look at a few of the things Sunday’s victory has taught us.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Saints ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley star - Big Blue View
Let’s review Giants-Saints in our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ style
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles vs. Chiefs: 9 winners, 9 losers, and 2 IDKs - Bleeding Green Nation
Extended thoughts on Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The timidity of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys
Time to look a little deeper into some of the puzzling decision making.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Report: Ryan Vermillion placed on leave after raid at the facility involving criminal investigation - Hogs Haven
Not good
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Matt LaFleur hopes Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander are not out for the season - Acme Packing Company
LaFleur provided some clarification and doubt about the defenders’ injuries on Monday.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell re-evaluating fourth-down decisions: ‘We’re not good enough right now’ - Pride Of Detroit
Dan Campbell is doing a little self-reflection after Detroit’s short-yardage struggles.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Nagy Blows Another Call: Says Dalton Still the Starter - Windy City Gridiron
Matt Nagy has made a number of bad calls, from questionable timeouts to failing to adjust his playbook to his personnel. Therefore, his recent statements about the quarterback situation are predictable. Just like his offense.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 4, 2021 - Daily Norseman
Browns take down the Vikes 14-7
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints humbled first true home game season - Canal Street Chronicles
Overreactions to the Saints loss to the New York Giants in week four
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
3 Up, 3 Down: Falcons show some major highs and lows in loss - The Falcoholic
Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers vs Cowboys The Optimist: So that’s what was behind the curtain. . . - Cat Scratch Reader
They had their suspicions, but now the Panthers know what is going to hold them back from the play offs this year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs battle through, beat Pats - Bucs Nation
It wasn’t the best performance by Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform, but the job got done nonetheless
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf contusion and will be reevaluated Wednesday - Niners Nation
Shanahan would not rule Jimmy G out against the Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Rapid Reaction Recap: Cardinals take down the unbeaten Rams effortlessly for a 4-0 start - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals whooped the Los Angeles Rams in the 6th meeting between Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury but Kyler Murray was the real MVP
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Russell Wilson cannot be this bad on 3rd down for Seahawks to win - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks got their much-needed win against the San Francisco 49ers, but this third down offense is unsustainable.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams will be fine so long as they ask the NFL to get rid of the 2nd quarter - Turf Show Times
LA could be the NFL’s best team if they weren’t also its worst team in the second quarter
