Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

On a night that was all about Tom Brady, Mac Jones stole the show - Pats Pulpit

Related: Patriots rookie Mac Jones: ‘We don’t really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten’





Marcus Maye facing multiple charges and a civil lawsuit stemming from a DUI arrest in February - Gang Green Nation

News surfaced overnight that Marcus Maye is facing a potential suspension following an incident in Florida in February. According to reports the incident occurred just days before the Jets decided...





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills have two-game lead in East race - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s Week 4 and the Buffalo Bills have a two-game lead in the AFC East following their most recent win. With the New England Patriots playing Sunday night, we couldn’t update until the wee hours of...

AFC NORTH:

Head Coach John Harbaugh responds to Broncos’ Vic Fangio comments on final playcall - Baltimore Beatdown

On to Indy





Steelers injury report lengthens after Week 4 loss to the Packers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a banged up team, and it is getting worse.





Joe Mixon injury news: Bengals RB may miss multiple games, including Packers - Cincy Jungle

Don’t expect to see Mixon play next Sunday.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Vikings try to play spoiler but fall short 14-7 - Dawgs By Nature

Important game for both franchises

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Bills (Enter The David Carr Zone) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about the worst loss in Texans franchise history.





Next Gen Stats captures Titans’ pass protection woes - Music City Miracles

The Titans played an awful game up front in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was under constant duress and began looking shocked and afraid in the pocket. It’s tough...





Urban Meyer owns “stupid” decision made Friday night, Apologized to team, family - Big Cat Country

Following a viral video posited on Saturday night featuring Urban Meyer, the head coach apologizes to team, family.





Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts get first win in Miami, defeat Dolphins 27-17 - Stampede Blue

In a three-game hole, the Colts already have their backs against the wall to salvage the 2021 season. The condition of their roster doesn’t inspire confidence due to a ridiculous number of injuries...

AFC WEST:

Lock learning lessons from Teddy - Mile High Report

The backup quarterback noted that the starter has been a great mentor/teacher.





Chargers News: James’ 1st INT of 2021 smothers any hope for late Raiders comeback - Bolts From The Blue

DJ called "Game!"





Las Vegas Raiders Injury News: Trayvon Mullen doubtful to return - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas will likely be down a starting cornerback





5 things we learned as Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles - Arrowhead Pride

Let’s look at a few of the things Sunday’s victory has taught us.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Saints ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley star - Big Blue View

Let’s review Giants-Saints in our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ style





Eagles vs. Chiefs: 9 winners, 9 losers, and 2 IDKs - Bleeding Green Nation

Extended thoughts on Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss.





The timidity of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys

Time to look a little deeper into some of the puzzling decision making.





Report: Ryan Vermillion placed on leave after raid at the facility involving criminal investigation - Hogs Haven

Not good

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur hopes Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander are not out for the season - Acme Packing Company

LaFleur provided some clarification and doubt about the defenders’ injuries on Monday.





Dan Campbell re-evaluating fourth-down decisions: ‘We’re not good enough right now’ - Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell is doing a little self-reflection after Detroit’s short-yardage struggles.





Nagy Blows Another Call: Says Dalton Still the Starter - Windy City Gridiron

Matt Nagy has made a number of bad calls, from questionable timeouts to failing to adjust his playbook to his personnel. Therefore, his recent statements about the quarterback situation are predictable. Just like his offense.





Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 4, 2021 - Daily Norseman

Browns take down the Vikes 14-7

NFC SOUTH:

Saints humbled first true home game season - Canal Street Chronicles

Overreactions to the Saints loss to the New York Giants in week four





3 Up, 3 Down: Falcons show some major highs and lows in loss - The Falcoholic

Keeping track of which Falcons are rising and falling throughout the 2021 season.





Panthers vs Cowboys The Optimist: So that’s what was behind the curtain. . . - Cat Scratch Reader

They had their suspicions, but now the Panthers know what is going to hold them back from the play offs this year.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs battle through, beat Pats - Bucs Nation

It wasn’t the best performance by Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform, but the job got done nonetheless

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf contusion and will be reevaluated Wednesday - Niners Nation

Shanahan would not rule Jimmy G out against the Cardinals





Rapid Reaction Recap: Cardinals take down the unbeaten Rams effortlessly for a 4-0 start - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals whooped the Los Angeles Rams in the 6th meeting between Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury but Kyler Murray was the real MVP





Russell Wilson cannot be this bad on 3rd down for Seahawks to win - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks got their much-needed win against the San Francisco 49ers, but this third down offense is unsustainable.





Rams will be fine so long as they ask the NFL to get rid of the 2nd quarter - Turf Show Times

LA could be the NFL’s best team if they weren’t also its worst team in the second quarter