Colts vs Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the year after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in a miserable performance from the Miami offense. The team just cannot find a rhythm until they are losing and move into a desperate attempt to come back, picking up large chunks of yardage when the playbook - and the quarterback decision making - seems to open up more.
The Dolphins are in danger of seeing a year in which they were expected to compete for a playoff berth slip away before they even get a third of the way through the schedule. Miami needs to open up the playbook, play aggressively from the opening kickoff, and quit averaging two yards a play.
As we have done each week during the 2021 season, we will take a look today at the Dolphins’ last game through the snaps played by each player. Typically this will come out on Mondays, but I got busy yesterday and was not able to put it all together. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.
Offense
2021 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 4
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 4
|Season Played Snaps
|Season Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|2
|65
|83
|52
|52
|100%
|202
|263
|77%
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|52
|9
|IR
|IR
|52
|0%
|61
|263
|23%
|QB
|Reid Sinnett
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|0%
|0
|263
|0%
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|9
|34
|35
|52
|67%
|94
|263
|36%
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|29
|45
|43
|12
|52
|23%
|129
|263
|49%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|11
|23
|5
|5
|52
|10%
|44
|263
|17%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|21
|47
|55
|36
|52
|69%
|159
|263
|60%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|38
|22
|34
|21
|52
|40%
|115
|263
|44%
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|Reserve/ COVID-19
|20
|28
|20
|52
|38%
|68
|263
|26%
|TE
|Cethan Carter
|13
|16
|ST Only
|1
|52
|2%
|30
|263
|11%
|TE
|Hunter Long
|18
|Inact
|2
|Inact
|52
|0%
|20
|263
|8%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|45
|55
|64
|47
|52
|90%
|211
|263
|80%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|43
|47
|73
|41
|52
|79%
|204
|263
|78%
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|22
|41
|Inact
|25
|52
|48%
|88
|263
|33%
|WR
|Will Fuller V
|Susp
|Inact
|51
|14
|52
|27%
|65
|263
|25%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|7
|16
|24
|2
|52
|4%
|49
|263
|19%
|WR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|7
|7
|2
|1
|52
|2%
|17
|263
|6%
|WR
|Preston Williams
|Inact
|22
|Inact
|Inact
|52
|0%
|22
|263
|8%
|OL
|Robert Hunt
|54
|74
|83
|52
|52
|100%
|263
|263
|100%
|OL
|Jesse Davis
|54
|45
|83
|52
|52
|100%
|234
|263
|89%
|OL
|Liam Eichenberg
|54
|29
|83
|52
|52
|100%
|218
|263
|83%
|OL
|Austin Jackson
|ST Only
|74
|83
|52
|52
|100%
|209
|263
|79%
|OL
|Greg Mancz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|52
|100%
|52
|263
|20%
|OL
|Michael Deiter
|54
|74
|83
|IR
|52
|0%
|211
|263
|80%
|OL
|Solomon Kindley
|54
|67
|ST Only
|ST Only
|52
|0%
|121
|263
|46%
|OL
|Robert Jones
|DNP
|7
|DNP
|DNP
|52
|0%
|7
|263
|3%
|OL
|Greg Little
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|52
|0%
|0
|263
|0%
|OL
|Cameron Tom
|PS
|PS
|PS
|DNP
|52
|0%
|0
|263
|0%
Jacoby Brissett again started at quarterback, playing all 52 snaps in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is out at least one more week with his broken ribs. Reid Sinnett did not play.
Miami again started Malcolm Brown at running back, giving him the most snaps this week as he appeared in 67 percent of the game. Myles Gaskin was limited to just 23 percent, a precipitous fall from the 52 percent he had played the previous week, pulling his season tally to just under 50 percent of the snaps. Salvon Ahmed played in 10 percent of the contest, technically an increase from the six percent in Week 3, though he was on the field for five snaps in both weeks.
Mike Gesicki played 69 percent of the game, leading the tight end group again. Durham Smythe just about equaled his Week 3 401 percent of the playing time, appearing in 40 percent this weekend. Adam Shaheen played 38 percent of the game, while Cethan Carter was on the field for two percent of the game - or one offensive snap. Rookie Hunter Long was inactive for the contest.
The wide receivers saw DeVante Parker on the field 90 percent of the time, while Jaylen Waddle was out there 70 percent of the game. Albert Wilson saw 48 percent of the contest, while Will Fuller was only available for 27 percent of the game after breaking a finger attempting to catch a low pass. Mack Hollins played two snaps, or four percent of the game, while Jakeem Grant was on the field for one play. The Dolphins traded Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
The offensive line appears to have settled down some, though the starting center changed for this game after Michael Deiter landed on injured reserve last week. In his place, Greg Mancz, who had been active all season but had not made an appearance, started and played all 52 snaps. The rest of the starting linemen, left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Jesse Davis, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Liam Eichenberg, all also played 100 percent of the contest. Solomon Kindley, was was demoted to a reserve player in Week 3 again only made appearances on special teams. Robert Jones and Cameron Tom did not make any appearances in the game and Greg Little was again inactive.
Defense
2021 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 4 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|Pos
|Player
|Week 1 Played Snaps
|Week 2 Played Snaps
|Week 3 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Played Snaps
|Week 4 Total Snaps
|Percent Week 4 Snaps
|Season Played Snaps
|Seans Total Snaps
|Percent Season Total
|DL
|John Jenkins
|45
|18
|47
|49
|71
|69%
|159
|294
|54%
|DL
|Christian Wilkins
|42
|44
|58
|46
|71
|65%
|190
|294
|65%
|DL
|Zach Sieler
|28
|33
|42
|39
|71
|55%
|142
|294
|48%
|DL
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|48
|47
|63
|37
|71
|52%
|195
|294
|66%
|DL
|Adam Butler
|48
|47
|41
|33
|71
|46%
|169
|294
|57%
|DL
|Raekwon Davis
|5
|IR
|IR
|IR
|71
|0%
|5
|294
|2%
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|74
|63
|83
|71
|71
|100%
|291
|294
|99%
|LB
|Elandon Roberts
|36
|19
|47
|50
|71
|70%
|152
|294
|52%
|LB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|53
|46
|34
|44
|71
|62%
|177
|294
|60%
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|22
|18
|49
|29
|71
|41%
|118
|294
|40%
|LB
|Brennan Scarlett
|26
|20
|18
|28
|71
|39%
|92
|294
|31%
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|36
|8
|5
|19
|71
|27%
|68
|294
|23%
|LB
|Duke Riley
|1
|2
|1
|ST Only
|71
|0%
|4
|294
|1%
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|75
|62
|80
|71
|71
|100%
|288
|294
|98%
|CB
|Nik Needham
|35
|2
|57
|51
|71
|72%
|145
|294
|49%
|CB
|Justin Coleman
|2
|49
|25
|37
|71
|52%
|113
|294
|38%
|CB
|Byron Jones
|75
|62
|77
|25
|71
|35%
|239
|294
|81%
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|Inact
|71
|0%
|0
|294
|0%
|CB
|Jamal Perry
|ST Only
|ST Only
|PS
|PS
|71
|0%
|0
|294
|0%
|CB
|Trill Williams
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|71
|0%
|0
|294
|0%
|CB
|Elijah Campbell
|Inact
|Inact
|Inact
|ST Only
|71
|0%
|0
|294
|0%
|S
|Jason McCourty
|74
|58
|41
|70
|71
|99%
|243
|294
|83%
|S
|Eric Rowe
|65
|26
|65
|61
|71
|86%
|217
|294
|74%
|S
|Jevon Holland
|24
|50
|42
|19
|71
|27%
|135
|294
|46%
|S
|Brandon Jones
|11
|41
|36
|2
|71
|3%
|90
|294
|31%
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|ST Only
|ST Only
|1
|ST Only
|71
|0%
|1
|294
|0%
On the defensive line, four players played a majority of the available 71 snaps, while Adam Butler was just before the 50 percent mark at 46 percent of the game played. John Jenkins played the most, appearing in 69 percent of the snaps, while Christian Wilkins was at 65 percent, Zach Sieler played 55 percent of the game, and Emmanuel Ogbah was on the field 52 percent of the time. The Dolphins are still without defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who will add to the rotation and give Miami their true nose tackle in the middle of the line. Miami head coach Brian Flores was asked about Davis’ status on Monday, saying, “He’s making a lot of progress and we’re hopeful to see him this week.”
As usual, linebacker Jerome Baker played all the defensive snaps, missing just three snaps thus far this season. Elandon Roberts played the second most at the position, appearing in 70 percent of the game. Andrew Van Ginkel also played a majority of the snaps, appearing in 62 percent of the contest, up from just 41 percent last week. Jaelan Phillips saw his playing time drop from last week, going to 59 percent of the game down to 41 percent. The rookie is starting to play like the game is slowing down for him, a good sign as the season progresses. “I think he’s playing with a lot more confidence over the last couple of weeks. I think that’s the big piece here,” Flores said of Phillips’ play. “He’s playing fast, he’s being aggressive. It’s not perfect, but he’s definitely playing with more confidence. He’s playing better.”
Brennan Scarlett, at 39 percent, and Sam Eguavoen, at 27 percent, rounded out the defensive snaps for linebackers in the game. Duke Riley only played on special teams on Sunday.
At cornerback, Xavien Howard played all 71 snaps, while Byron Jones was limited to just 35 percent of the game due to a quadriceps injury. Nik Needham continued to see the field for the vast majority of the contest, appearing in 72 percent of the contest after playing 69 percent of the game in Week 3. Justin Coleman saw his playing time jump from 30 percent in Week 3 to 52 percent in Week 4 as he picked up the slack caused by Jones’ injury. Elijah Campbell played special teams snaps, while Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams were both inactive for the game once again.
Jason McCourty missed one snap at safety for the Dolphins, while Eric Rowe was on the field 86 percent of the game. Jevon Holland fell from 51 percent in Week 3 to just 27 percent this week. Brandon Jones also saw a dramatic drop in playing time, going from 43 percent in Week 3 to just three percent this pas weekend. Clayton Fejedelem was back to playing only on special teams.
