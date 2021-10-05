Colts vs Dolphins review: Offensive and defensive snap counts for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the year after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in a miserable performance from the Miami offense. The team just cannot find a rhythm until they are losing and move into a desperate attempt to come back, picking up large chunks of yardage when the playbook - and the quarterback decision making - seems to open up more.

The Dolphins are in danger of seeing a year in which they were expected to compete for a playoff berth slip away before they even get a third of the way through the schedule. Miami needs to open up the playbook, play aggressively from the opening kickoff, and quit averaging two yards a play.

As we have done each week during the 2021 season, we will take a look today at the Dolphins’ last game through the snaps played by each player. Typically this will come out on Mondays, but I got busy yesterday and was not able to put it all together. Below you will find charts for the offensive and defensive snap counts, along with the each player’s season total. Finally, some thoughts of each position group close out each side of the ball.

Offense

2021 Offensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 4 Total Snaps Percent Week 4 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 4 Total Snaps Percent Week 4 Season Played Snaps Season Total Snaps Percent Season Total QB Jacoby Brissett 2 65 83 52 52 100% 202 263 77% QB Tua Tagovailoa 52 9 IR IR 52 0% 61 263 23% QB Reid Sinnett PS PS DNP DNP 52 0% 0 263 0% RB Malcolm Brown 16 9 34 35 52 67% 94 263 36% RB Myles Gaskin 29 45 43 12 52 23% 129 263 49% RB Salvon Ahmed 11 23 5 5 52 10% 44 263 17% TE Mike Gesicki 21 47 55 36 52 69% 159 263 60% TE Durham Smythe 38 22 34 21 52 40% 115 263 44% TE Adam Shaheen Reserve/ COVID-19 20 28 20 52 38% 68 263 26% TE Cethan Carter 13 16 ST Only 1 52 2% 30 263 11% TE Hunter Long 18 Inact 2 Inact 52 0% 20 263 8% WR DeVante Parker 45 55 64 47 52 90% 211 263 80% WR Jaylen Waddle 43 47 73 41 52 79% 204 263 78% WR Albert Wilson 22 41 Inact 25 52 48% 88 263 33% WR Will Fuller V Susp Inact 51 14 52 27% 65 263 25% WR Mack Hollins 7 16 24 2 52 4% 49 263 19% WR Jakeem Grant Sr. 7 7 2 1 52 2% 17 263 6% WR Preston Williams Inact 22 Inact Inact 52 0% 22 263 8% OL Robert Hunt 54 74 83 52 52 100% 263 263 100% OL Jesse Davis 54 45 83 52 52 100% 234 263 89% OL Liam Eichenberg 54 29 83 52 52 100% 218 263 83% OL Austin Jackson ST Only 74 83 52 52 100% 209 263 79% OL Greg Mancz DNP DNP DNP 52 52 100% 52 263 20% OL Michael Deiter 54 74 83 IR 52 0% 211 263 80% OL Solomon Kindley 54 67 ST Only ST Only 52 0% 121 263 46% OL Robert Jones DNP 7 DNP DNP 52 0% 7 263 3% OL Greg Little Inact Inact Inact Inact 52 0% 0 263 0% OL Cameron Tom PS PS PS DNP 52 0% 0 263 0%

Jacoby Brissett again started at quarterback, playing all 52 snaps in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is out at least one more week with his broken ribs. Reid Sinnett did not play.

Miami again started Malcolm Brown at running back, giving him the most snaps this week as he appeared in 67 percent of the game. Myles Gaskin was limited to just 23 percent, a precipitous fall from the 52 percent he had played the previous week, pulling his season tally to just under 50 percent of the snaps. Salvon Ahmed played in 10 percent of the contest, technically an increase from the six percent in Week 3, though he was on the field for five snaps in both weeks.

Mike Gesicki played 69 percent of the game, leading the tight end group again. Durham Smythe just about equaled his Week 3 401 percent of the playing time, appearing in 40 percent this weekend. Adam Shaheen played 38 percent of the game, while Cethan Carter was on the field for two percent of the game - or one offensive snap. Rookie Hunter Long was inactive for the contest.

The wide receivers saw DeVante Parker on the field 90 percent of the time, while Jaylen Waddle was out there 70 percent of the game. Albert Wilson saw 48 percent of the contest, while Will Fuller was only available for 27 percent of the game after breaking a finger attempting to catch a low pass. Mack Hollins played two snaps, or four percent of the game, while Jakeem Grant was on the field for one play. The Dolphins traded Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

The offensive line appears to have settled down some, though the starting center changed for this game after Michael Deiter landed on injured reserve last week. In his place, Greg Mancz, who had been active all season but had not made an appearance, started and played all 52 snaps. The rest of the starting linemen, left tackle Austin Jackson, left guard Jesse Davis, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Liam Eichenberg, all also played 100 percent of the contest. Solomon Kindley, was was demoted to a reserve player in Week 3 again only made appearances on special teams. Robert Jones and Cameron Tom did not make any appearances in the game and Greg Little was again inactive.

Defense

2021 Defensive Snap Counts Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 4 Total Snaps Percent Week 4 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total Pos Player Week 1 Played Snaps Week 2 Played Snaps Week 3 Played Snaps Week 4 Played Snaps Week 4 Total Snaps Percent Week 4 Snaps Season Played Snaps Seans Total Snaps Percent Season Total DL John Jenkins 45 18 47 49 71 69% 159 294 54% DL Christian Wilkins 42 44 58 46 71 65% 190 294 65% DL Zach Sieler 28 33 42 39 71 55% 142 294 48% DL Emmanuel Ogbah 48 47 63 37 71 52% 195 294 66% DL Adam Butler 48 47 41 33 71 46% 169 294 57% DL Raekwon Davis 5 IR IR IR 71 0% 5 294 2% LB Jerome Baker 74 63 83 71 71 100% 291 294 99% LB Elandon Roberts 36 19 47 50 71 70% 152 294 52% LB Andrew Van Ginkel 53 46 34 44 71 62% 177 294 60% LB Jaelan Phillips 22 18 49 29 71 41% 118 294 40% LB Brennan Scarlett 26 20 18 28 71 39% 92 294 31% LB Sam Eguavoen 36 8 5 19 71 27% 68 294 23% LB Duke Riley 1 2 1 ST Only 71 0% 4 294 1% CB Xavien Howard 75 62 80 71 71 100% 288 294 98% CB Nik Needham 35 2 57 51 71 72% 145 294 49% CB Justin Coleman 2 49 25 37 71 52% 113 294 38% CB Byron Jones 75 62 77 25 71 35% 239 294 81% CB Noah Igbinoghene Inact Inact ST Only Inact 71 0% 0 294 0% CB Jamal Perry ST Only ST Only PS PS 71 0% 0 294 0% CB Trill Williams Inact Inact Inact Inact 71 0% 0 294 0% CB Elijah Campbell Inact Inact Inact ST Only 71 0% 0 294 0% S Jason McCourty 74 58 41 70 71 99% 243 294 83% S Eric Rowe 65 26 65 61 71 86% 217 294 74% S Jevon Holland 24 50 42 19 71 27% 135 294 46% S Brandon Jones 11 41 36 2 71 3% 90 294 31% S Clayton Fejedelem ST Only ST Only 1 ST Only 71 0% 1 294 0%

On the defensive line, four players played a majority of the available 71 snaps, while Adam Butler was just before the 50 percent mark at 46 percent of the game played. John Jenkins played the most, appearing in 69 percent of the snaps, while Christian Wilkins was at 65 percent, Zach Sieler played 55 percent of the game, and Emmanuel Ogbah was on the field 52 percent of the time. The Dolphins are still without defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who will add to the rotation and give Miami their true nose tackle in the middle of the line. Miami head coach Brian Flores was asked about Davis’ status on Monday, saying, “He’s making a lot of progress and we’re hopeful to see him this week.”

As usual, linebacker Jerome Baker played all the defensive snaps, missing just three snaps thus far this season. Elandon Roberts played the second most at the position, appearing in 70 percent of the game. Andrew Van Ginkel also played a majority of the snaps, appearing in 62 percent of the contest, up from just 41 percent last week. Jaelan Phillips saw his playing time drop from last week, going to 59 percent of the game down to 41 percent. The rookie is starting to play like the game is slowing down for him, a good sign as the season progresses. “I think he’s playing with a lot more confidence over the last couple of weeks. I think that’s the big piece here,” Flores said of Phillips’ play. “He’s playing fast, he’s being aggressive. It’s not perfect, but he’s definitely playing with more confidence. He’s playing better.”

Brennan Scarlett, at 39 percent, and Sam Eguavoen, at 27 percent, rounded out the defensive snaps for linebackers in the game. Duke Riley only played on special teams on Sunday.

At cornerback, Xavien Howard played all 71 snaps, while Byron Jones was limited to just 35 percent of the game due to a quadriceps injury. Nik Needham continued to see the field for the vast majority of the contest, appearing in 72 percent of the contest after playing 69 percent of the game in Week 3. Justin Coleman saw his playing time jump from 30 percent in Week 3 to 52 percent in Week 4 as he picked up the slack caused by Jones’ injury. Elijah Campbell played special teams snaps, while Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams were both inactive for the game once again.

Jason McCourty missed one snap at safety for the Dolphins, while Eric Rowe was on the field 86 percent of the game. Jevon Holland fell from 51 percent in Week 3 to just 27 percent this week. Brandon Jones also saw a dramatic drop in playing time, going from 43 percent in Week 3 to just three percent this pas weekend. Clayton Fejedelem was back to playing only on special teams.