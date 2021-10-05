Jakeem Grant traded to Bears

The Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Miami received a 2023 sixth-round pick in return for Grant, a 2020 Second-Team All-Pro as a kick returner. The Dolphins picked Grant in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Grant appeared in 70 games over five-plus years in Miami. He caught 91 passes for 1,001 yards with five touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 43 yards with a score. His strength came as a returner, where he returned 101 punts for 978 yards (9.7 yards average) with three touchdowns along with 89 kickoffs returned for 102 yards (24.8 yards average) with two touchdowns.

The Dolphins values Grant’s speed, he recorded a 4.38-second 40-yard dash prior to being drafted, but he never was able to take the next step in being a consistent receiver. He consistently would have to double catch passes and kicks, leading to drops and muffs at times. This past week against the Indianapolis Colts, Grant muffed a punt return, leading to the Colts recovering and kicking a field goal at the end of the third quarter.

With Grant headed to Chicago, the Dolphins could move rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle back to be the primary returner. During his three seasons at Alabama, Waddle returned 38 punts for 733 yards (19.3 yards average) with two touchdowns. He also returned nine kickoffs for 214 yards (23.8 yards average) with a touchdown.