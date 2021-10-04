Miami Dolphins sign veteran center Austin Reiter to the active roster

The Miami Dolphins are making movies to bolster the offensive line after losing starting center Michael Deiter to injured reserve before Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Ari Meirov, who covers the NFL for Pro Football Focus, tweeted that the team is signing center Austin Reiter, 30, off the Saints practice squad.

Source: #Dolphins are planning to sign center Austin Reiter off the #Saints practice squad. Miami starting center Michael Deiter is dealing with a foot and quad injury and was recently placed on IR. So Miami adds an experienced center who started 28 games the last two seasons. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

Greg Mancz started at center for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Colts, snapping a ball over the head of Jacoby Brissett on a first-and-five play in the first quarter. Brissett scrambled for the ball and threw it out of bounds.

Barry Jackson, of the Miami Herald, tweeted that the Dolphins believed another option at center was needed due to the severity of the Deiter injury. Jackson added that Deiter’s return would likely come in late October or at some point in November.

Actually @MySportsUpdate on the Reiter news first. And source told me Fins believed another option at center needed because of severity of Deiter injury, which isn't season-ending but will keep him out awhile. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 4, 2021

Reiter has drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL and has played in 60 games throughout his career, starting in 33 of them.

The sixth-year center started 16 games for the Chiefs in 2019 and 12 in 2020. The Dolphins are desperate for any help they can get on the offensive line as the offense currently features a bottom-five rushing attack and a bottom-three passing attack through four games.

#Dolphins pass-blocking grades in Week 4: (min 15 snaps)



* Malcolm Brown - 81.5

* Robert Hunt - 68.4

* Mike Gesicki - 66.3

* Jesse Davis - 66.1

* Greg Mancz - 61.9

* Liam Eichenberg - 56.7

* Austin Jackson - 35.5#INDvsMIA #FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 4, 2021

Reiter will likely compete with Mancz for the starting job at center as Miami struggles to piece together an offensive line.

The struggling Dolphins will play at Tampa Bay on Sunday against the Buccaneers before a trip to London to face the Jaguars on Sept. 17.