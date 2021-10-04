Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

Week four’s Monday Night Football game features a showdown between two AFC West teams. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Inglewood California this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders come into this week red hot, having won their first three games of the season, The Chargers have defeated the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and our very own Miami Dolphins in order. The Chargers come into the week with a solid 2 and 1 record having defeated the Washington Football team in week one before dropping their week two contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers then bounced back in a big way with their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) 1st AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) 3rd AFC West