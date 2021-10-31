Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

Week seven’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC squads. The NFC East’s first-place Dallas Cowboys will travel to Minnesota this week to take on the NFC North’s 2nd place Minnesota Vikings.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Dallas Cowboys (5-1) 1st NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (3-3) 2nd NFC North