Week 8 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 7 Late Afternoon Games
New England Patriots (3-4) 2nd AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: Chargers -3.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) 3rd AFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (2-5) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Seahawks -4
- Over/Under: 44.5
Washington Football Team (2-5) 2nd NFC East @ Denver Broncos (3-4) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Broncos -4
- Over/Under: 44
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) 1st NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (4-2) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: N/A
- Line: Buccaneers -4
- Over/Under: 48.5
Loading comments...