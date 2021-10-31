Week 8 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you find your way into this thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills.

Please use this thread to discuss today's early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Week 7 Late Afternoon Games

New England Patriots (3-4) 2nd AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) 2nd AFC West

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Over/Under: 50.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) 3rd AFC South @ Seattle Seahawks (2-5) 4th NFC West

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: Seahawks -4

Seahawks -4 Over/Under: 44.5

Washington Football Team (2-5) 2nd NFC East @ Denver Broncos (3-4) 4th AFC West

Where: Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field @ Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715

715 Line: Broncos -4

Broncos -4 Over/Under: 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) 1st NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (4-2) 2nd NFC South