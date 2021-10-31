Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins, coming off a dismal six-game losing streak now get to not only travel to upper New York State but also get the “pleasure” of facing the division-leading Buffalo Bills at home. This is the second of their two games against the Bills this season. The first meeting against the Bills, which was a home game for the Phins, resulted in a blowout loss by a score of 35 to 0. While the Dolphins are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week the Bills are also coming off a loss before their bye week last week. Two weeks ago the Bills dropped their game against the Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans 34 to 31, giving them their second loss on the year.

Miami Dolphins (1-6) 4th AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (4-2) 1st AFC East